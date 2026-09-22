MK100m boost for 2026 NBM Women’s Premiership

By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A K100 million financial injection has landed in the camps of Malawi’s top women’s football clubs as the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) steps up its push to make the NBM Women’s Premiership more competitive.

FAM has released the first tranche of participation subvention to all 10 clubs competing in the 2026/27 season, with each team receiving MK10 million to meet preparations and operational costs.

The funding comes as the league enters a new season with clubs battling not only for the coveted championship, but also for a share of the financial rewards on offer.

As per FAM, Each club is expected to receive MK17.5 million in participation fees over the course of the season, while the eventual champions will walk away with MK15 million in prize money.

FAM Communications Officer Collins Nsunza described the latest disbursement as part of the association’s broader efforts to strengthen clubs and raise the standard of women’s football in the country.

“Let me start by thanking our sponsors, National Bank of Malawi, for coming through once again to support this year’s competition for the girls,” said Nsunza.

He said the funding was also central to FAM’s transformation agenda under president Fleetwood Haiya, particularly in ensuring that clubs have the resources needed to operate effectively.

“As part of the Football Association of Malawi’s transformation agenda under the leadership of President Fleetwood Haiya, we are making sure that clubs, especially those participating in our leagues, have financial support to help them meet some of their operational costs,” Nsunza said.

“This money will help the teams with their preparations and other expenses, while also contributing towards making the league more competitive.”

The financial boost comes at an important moment for the women’s game, with the 2026/27 NBM Women’s Premiership having kicked off on September 19.

And there was no shortage of action on the opening day.

Defending champions Silver Strikers Ladies immediately stamped their authority on the new campaign, defeating Kukoma Ntopwa Women 3-1 in the official opening match at Mpira Stadium.

With K100 million already flowing into the clubs and more funding expected during the season, FAM hopes the financial support will translate into stronger preparations, improved competition and a more vibrant women’s league.

For the 10 clubs, the race is now on—not only to survive the demands of a long season, but to seize the opportunity created by the increased support and challenge for the ultimate prize.