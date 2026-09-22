2026 Africa Netball Cup: Malawi Kings suffer third straight defeat

…SA50-40 Malawi…

By Edwin Mbewe

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s men’s national netball team, the Kings, have suffered a third consecutive defeat at the ongoing Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi, leaving their campaign under increasing pressure.

The Kings’ latest setback came against South Africa on Tuesday,22nd September, who defeated Malawi 50–40 to hand the Malawian side its third loss of the tournament.

The result follows defeats against hosts Kenya and Eswatini, meaning the Kings are yet to register a victory in their opening three matches.

Malawi began the tournament with a 52–39 loss to Kenya before going down 42–37 to Eswatini.

The 50–40 defeat to South Africa now leaves the Kings with three losses from three outings.

Despite the results, Malawi have shown promising spells in their matches.

Against Kenya, the Kings led 25–24 at half-time before the hosts produced a stronger second-half performance to win by 13 goals.

Against Eswatini, Malawi also made a positive start, leading 12–10 after the first quarter, but were eventually beaten 42–37.

The defeat to South Africa means the Kings must now look to their remaining fixtures for an opportunity to salvage their campaign and improve their final position.

The men’s competition features Malawi, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Eswatini, with the teams competing in a round-robin format before the final classification matches.

For the Kings, the immediate challenge is to turn their competitive periods into more consistent performances across all four quarters.

The three defeats also underline the challenge facing Malawi against some of the continent’s established men’s netball sides.

However, with the tournament still in progress, the Kings still have an opportunity to respond in their remaining matches.

MaraviPost has been following the continental showpiece through the official Africa Netball Facebook page, where the latest match updates and results are being shared.

The focus now shifts to Malawi’s next assignment against Uganda, where the Kings will be looking to end their losing run and finish the competition on a stronger note.