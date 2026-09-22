RSA lady van der Byl jailed 12 years for neighbour’s murder

SPRINGBOK-(MaraviPost)-A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of his 18-year-old neighbour in the small town of Buffelsrivier in South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

The Springbok Regional Court sentenced Aylward van der Byl on Monday after he pleaded guilty to murder, malicious damage to property and assault in connection with the killing of Marshall Perciville Sieplie.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS), the incident followed a dispute on 14 March 2026.

Police said Van der Byl had confronted Sieplie the previous evening for walking through his yard, which led to an altercation.

Later that night, he threw a stone at the house of the deceased’s sister, Petro Syster, breaking a window.

The following morning, Van der Byl approached Sieplie while he was sitting in his yard. An argument broke out.

“The accused went into his house, armed himself with a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest,” SAPS said in a statement.

Sieplie attempted to defend himself but died at the scene. Police said Van der Byl also slapped Syster in the face before bystanders intervened.

Police officers who responded to the scene declared Sieplie dead. Van der Byl was arrested the same day and the knife used in the attack was seized.

The court sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment for murder, with three years suspended for five years, and six months each for malicious damage to property and assault.

The two lesser sentences will run concurrently with the murder sentence, leaving an effective term of 12 years in prison.

The court said it had considered substantial and compelling circumstances, including Van der Byl’s guilty plea, his show of remorse and the fact that the deceased’s family had agreed to the proposed sentence.

The investigation was led by Warrant Officer Chantal Cloete, who was commended by the police for her work.

Namakwa District Commissioner Brigadier Schalk Andrews welcomed the conviction, saying violent crime would not be tolerated in the district.