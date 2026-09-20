RSA man jailed 10 years for fatal stabbing after misreading argument

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder after fatally stabbing a man he wrongly believed was attacking his friend.

Mzwakhe Emmanuel Horing was sentenced by the Postmasburg Regional Court in the Northern Cape for the killing of a 22-year-old man in Marantheng, Newton, on the evening of May 5, 2025.

The court heard that Horing came across the victim in a heated exchange with one of his friends at around 18:10.

According to police, Horing mistakenly assumed the two were fighting. Without verifying what was happening, he pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled the scene on foot.

The victim died from his injuries.

Police registered a murder case and assigned Detective Sergeant Tefo Shadrack Makhetha of the Postmasburg Detectives to the investigation.

Makhetha traced and arrested Horing, opposed bail, and compiled evidence that secured the conviction.

The court handed down a 10-year sentence, with three years suspended for five years on condition that Horing is not convicted of a similar offence during that period. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Welcoming the sentence, ZF Mgcawu District Commissioner Major General Monica Sebili praised Makhetha for his investigative work.

Police said the outcome reflects their commitment to tackling violent crime and supports the SAPS Reset Agenda aimed at strengthening law enforcement.