NBM plc supports PRSM lakeshore conference with MK8 million

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has contributed MK8 million towards this year’s Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) lakeshore conference.

The conference, being held under the theme ‘Advancing Professionalism and Impact in Strategic Communication’, is scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 4 at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre, NBM plc Product Development and Strategy Manager Ibrahim Chapeyama said the bank believes in the mandate of PRSM and was therefore pleased to partner with the organization.

“As National Bank of Malawi, we recognize the commitment that PRSM has towards developing PR professionals. We believe that bringing together public relations professionals to share different experiences helps elevate the importance of Public Relations (PR) in supporting the development of policies and plans,” said Chapeyama.

He further said the Bank expects the conference to contribute to the growth of the PR industry and help strengthen ethical standards among professionals.

In her remarks after receiving the support, PRSM President Racheal Kalera Mhango thanked NBM plc for its contribution, saying it would assist in organizing the conference, which is being organized as more than just a conference.

“NBM plc not only supporting an event, but also a significant milestone as we celebrate 10 years of existence and promoting professionalism in the sector, during this conference we will discuss a number of topics which will ensure that every participant leaves with something,” said Mhango.