Claressa Shields returns to middleweight

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-Claressa Shields has returned to the middleweight division in spectacular fashion, stopping Australia’s Kaye Scott in the sixth round to reclaim the WBA and WBC world titles at 160 pounds.

FightPost reports that the victory has renewed attention on Shields’ standing among the leading fighters in women’s boxing after the American made a dramatic return to a division she had not competed in since 2023.

The fight took place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where Shields dominated Scott before securing a sixth-round stoppage.

The victory improved Shields’ professional record to 19 wins and no defeats, including four victories by knockout or stoppage.

Scott entered the contest as the unified WBA and WBC middleweight champion after winning the titles in 2025.

The 42-year-old Australian had entered professional boxing relatively late but brought extensive amateur experience and had won world championship silver medals before becoming a professional.

Scott’s professional record stood at 5-1-1 before the fight, with her only previous defeat coming against fellow Australian Desley Robinson.

For Shields, the fight represented a major change in weight.

The 31-year-old American had moved through several divisions after previously establishing herself as an undisputed middleweight champion.

She subsequently competed at light heavyweight and heavyweight, eventually becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Her return to middleweight therefore required a substantial reduction in weight.

Shields revealed after the fight that she had dropped from approximately 198 pounds to 160 pounds during a 14-week training camp, describing the preparation as one of the most disciplined periods of her career.

The weight reduction did not appear to slow her down inside the ring.

Shields controlled the early rounds with superior hand speed, accuracy and movement while repeatedly targeting Scott’s body.

Scott remained competitive and absorbed punishment, but Shields gradually increased the pressure as the contest progressed.

The decisive moment came in the sixth round when Shields landed a powerful left hook followed by further punches that sent Scott into the ropes.

Scott was knocked down but managed to get back to her feet.

Shields immediately resumed her attack after the referee allowed the fight to continue.

Scott struggled to defend herself against the subsequent barrage, prompting her corner to throw towels into the ring at approximately 1:38 of the sixth round.

The stoppage gave Shields the WBA and WBC middleweight championships and restored her status as a world champion at 160 pounds.

The achievement added another unusual chapter to Shields’ already decorated career.

She is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and again at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She has also won world championships across five weight divisions and has become one of the most accomplished figures in the history of women’s professional boxing.

Her latest victory is particularly significant because she successfully moved down from heavyweight to middleweight and immediately captured two major world titles.

The victory has also intensified discussion about Shields’ position in pound-for-pound boxing.

Pound-for-pound rankings are editorial assessments rather than official championships, and different boxing publications place fighters in different positions.

The Ring currently lists Shields at No. 2 on its women’s pound-for-pound rankings, while other outlets have placed her at or near the top.

Attention has now shifted to Shields’ next opponent.

One of the most prominent possibilities is Wales’ Lauren Price, an unbeaten former Olympic champion who has been identified as a preferred opponent by Shields.

Price would have to move up in weight for the proposed contest, and reports indicate that discussions have taken place, although a contract had not been signed at the time of the latest reports.

Another possible route is a unification fight against Canada’s Tamm Thibeault, who holds the IBF, WBO and Ring middleweight titles, according to BBC Sport.

Shields could also face other leading champions as she attempts to add further belts to her collection.

For now, however, her immediate achievement is clear: she returned to 160 pounds after three years away, defeated the reigning unified champion and reclaimed the WBA and WBC middleweight titles.

The Atlanta victory has therefore placed Shields at the centre of the women’s boxing conversation once again, while leaving fans waiting to see whether her next challenge will come against Price, another middleweight champion or an opponent from a different division.