Silver ladies begin title defence with comeback victory

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Defending champions Silver Strikers Ladies have started their NBM Women’s Premiership title defence with a 3-1 comeback victory over Ntopwa Women at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

MaraviPost Sports Desk witnessed both opening-day matches at Mpira Stadium as Silver Strikers Ladies and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Ladies opened their campaigns with victories.

Silver faced an early setback when Ntopwa took the lead through Rose Alufandika in the 16th minute, with the Area 47-based side going into the break trailing 1-0.

The defending champions responded strongly after half-time, with Ireen Khumalo restoring parity in the 57th minute before Madyina Nguluwe completed the turnaround three minutes later.

Yamikani Mhango then sealed the comeback for Silver in the 71st minute, giving the defending champions a winning start as they began their quest to retain the league title.

In the other opening-day fixture witnessed by MaraviPost Sports Desk, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Ladies registered a 3-0 victory over Chitoliro Heroines.

Mary Chavinda scored after just five minutes to produce the opening goal of the new NBM Women’s Premiership season before Tadala James and Fauzah Mohammed added two more goals in the second half.

National Women’s Football Association Chairperson Adelaide Migogo said she expects the competition to continue growing as players compete for places in the Malawi Scorchers squad ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Migogo said the increased competition could motivate players to work harder as they seek opportunities to make the national team that will represent Malawi at the global tournament.

NBM Risk and Compliance Manager Charles Ulaya said the bank was pleased with the turnout at the opening matches and the performances displayed by the players.

Ulaya said the response from supporters and the quality of women’s football were important indicators for sponsors as they assess the growth and appeal of the women’s game in Malawi.

The new season has started with increased financial backing after National Bank of Malawi raised its sponsorship package for the competition to K400 million.

The champions will receive K15 million at the end of the season, while the runners-up will pocket K10 million and the third-placed team will receive K5 million.

Each participating team has also been provided with two sets of playing jerseys and MK17.5 million to help meet operational costs during the season.