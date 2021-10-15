Kamwinda (left) displays the dummy cheque with Kasamale

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, Contributor

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given MK1 million to the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) for their annual lake conference slated for 11-14 November 2021 in Mangochi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony in Blantyre, NBM Top Mandala Service Centre Manager Chifundo Kamwinda said the Bank decided to support the conference because it is a good medium for NBM plc staff to learn strategies for effective PR in the contemporary world.

“This conference will also provide an opportunity for our staff members to network with other practitioners in the field and keep abreast with trends in the market-place. We believe that PR is an important tool in promoting any brand and we are aware of the diverse PR practitioners who will attend this conference which will lead to sharing strategies on how as a country can achieve our aspirations towards the 2063 agenda, hence our support,” said Kamwinda.

PRSM Executive Member Tina Kasamale thanked NBM plc for the support towards the conference saying it will go a long way to make the conference a success.

“We are grateful for the support that we have received from NBM plc. This year’s conference will be under the theme ‘PR in a Changing World: Towards 2063’ and during this retreat, PR and Communication practitioners will be discussing strategies for effective communication and PR in the contemporary world, and how they can add value to the realization of the Malawi 2063 Vision,” said Kasamale.

Vice President Saulos Chilima is expected to be the Guest of Honour at the event.