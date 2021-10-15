LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered three new COVID-19 cases, 101 new recoveries and no new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: two from Mzimba North and one from Blantyre Districts. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,702 cases including 2,292 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,658 are imported infections and 59,044 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 56,665 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 91.8%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,513.

In the past 24 hours, there were no new admission in the treatment units while no cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 13 active cases are currently hospitalised (no case in critical condition): five in Blantyre,

three in Lilongwe, two in Zomba, and one each in Mzimba North, Ntcheu, and Karonga Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 494 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 135 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 0.6% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.2%.

Cumulatively, 417,383 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,134,986 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 619,467 and 264,396 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 251,123 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,745 and 1,046 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 793 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 515,519 people

are fully vaccinated.



On Friday, October 15, 2021 we will be celebrating Mother’s day, a day set aside to honour our mothers in our

country. The day is characterised by several events including visiting our mothers, it is important as we are celebrating this day to remember that though we have reduced number of cases the risk of COVID-19 transmission is still high.

Let us plan the events of this day with COVID-19 preventive measures in place to protect the mothers as well as everyone from contracting the virus.

It is important that we adhere to the preventive measures as some of the mothers are older and some have underlying conditions putting them at a higher risk of developing severe disease, being hospitalized and even dying from COVID19.

Let us not make these events to be super spreaders of the virus and let us try to keep our mothers safe. Let us

ensure that there is proper wearing of the mask, frequent handwashing with soap and observing a physical/social distance of at least I meter.

Let me appeal to the event planners to strictly ensure that all the preventive measures are put in place and that they are being strictly followed by all those attending the event.



To ensure that our mothers remain protected from developing severe COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19, the best and important gift we can give to our mothers is to ensure that they receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from the mothers, we need to vaccinate all those that are aged 18 years and above.

The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19.

It is important that we vaccinate against COVID-19 our adult population (those aged 18 years and above) so that we reduce those that are admitted in the treatment units as well as those dying from COVID-19.

Apart from the vaccinations, there is need for each one of us (regardless of being vaccinated or not) to strictly adhere to the COVID19 preventive and containment measures. This calls for enhanced preventive and containment

measures that;

Promote social/physical distancing to keep ourselves and others safe, promote frequent hand washing with soap to keep our hands clean all the time, reduce spreading of the virus by wearing face masks properly and coughing

appropriately

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect

yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE