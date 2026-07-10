Friday, 10 Jul 2026

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New cholera outbreak alert for Sudan’s war-weary communities

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MaraviPost

In war-torn Sudan, a deadly new cholera outbreak has already claimed more than 100 lives, heightening serious concerns for vulnerable communities including in besieged El-Obeid, where daily drone attacks have continued to hamper aid access. 

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