Activist Sylvester Namiwa gets freedom with “tight conditions”

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to activist Sylvester Namiwa, subject to several conditions.

Delivering the ruling on Friday morning, August 21, 2026, High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula has ordered Namiwa to pay a cash bond of MK5 million and provide two sureties bonded at MK10 million each on a non-cash basis.

The court further ordered Namiwa to report to Area 30 Police Station every fortnight on Mondays, continue residing at Kaphiri, surrender his National ID to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and refrain from commenting directly or indirectly on matters relating to the case currently before the court.

Judge Mvula also directed Namiwa not to conduct press briefings touching on the case and to surrender his passport to the court, although he may apply for permission if travel becomes necessary.

Meanwhile, Judge Mvula expressed displeasure over misinformation surrounding the matter, emphasizing that courts remain impartial and make decisions based solely on the law and not on external influences.

Namiwa is answering treason charges which led to his arrest three weeks ago.

Source: Zodiak