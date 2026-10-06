Persistent Malawi’s fuel crisis pushes transport costs up

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The fuel crisis in Malawi is no longer only a problem at filling stations ,Its impact is increasingly being felt on the streets, in bus depots and, most importantly, in the pockets of ordinary Malawians.

For residents of Area 25 in Lilongwe, the daily journey to and from town has become increasingly expensive. A trip that previously cost around K3,000 is now costing some commuters as much as K5,000, while those who need to make several journeys in a day can spend up to K10,000 on transport alone.

For low-income families, this is more than an increase in transport fares. It means less money for food, school needs and other basic necessities.

At some bus stages, commuters are spending long periods waiting for minibuses as operators struggle to maintain their normal schedules amid the fuel shortages.

Some passengers are also forced to negotiate fares before boarding, turning what was once a routine journey into a daily financial calculation.

The situation is creating another dilemma for commuters.

While taxis may provide an alternative when minibuses are unavailable, some passengers are reluctant to use them because of kidnapping fears that have circulated through social media and voice notes.

Although such reports need to be treated carefully until verified, the rumours themselves have contributed to anxiety among commuters.

This leaves many people caught between rising fares, long waiting times and concerns about alternative transport.

The bigger question is how long ordinary Malawians can continue absorbing these additional costs.

When fuel becomes scarce, the effects do not stop at the filling station.

They move through the entire economy raising the cost of transport, making it more expensive for businesses to move goods and eventually putting additional pressure on household budgets.

For the commuter leaving home early in the morning and returning late in the evening, however, the issue is much simpler how much more will it cost to get to work tomorrow?

The fuel crisis is therefore becoming a cost-of-living crisis, and the people with the least ability to absorb the shock are increasingly carrying the heaviest burden.