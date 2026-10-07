Forgotten buses return as Lilongwe commuters search for a way home

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe’s strained public transport system is bringing back a familiar sight: large passenger buses that previously operated on some urban routes but had disappeared from city streets for a long period.

Their return comes as commuters struggle to find regular transport, particularly during the evening rush when large numbers of people are trying to leave the city.

Unlike the minibuses that dominate daily urban transport, some of these buses can carry more than 60 passengers, giving them the ability to move large numbers of people in a single trip.

The significance of their return was captured at Masintha at night, where a large passenger bus travelling from Old Town towards Area 23 was seen packed with commuters.

The scene showed passengers taking advantage of any available transport as they tried to complete their journeys home.

For commuters, the type of vehicle has become less important than its destination and availability.

Workers, traders and other city residents who would normally wait for their usual transport are increasingly prepared to board vehicles they might not ordinarily use.

The return of the larger buses also exposes a longer-term question about Lilongwe’s public transport needs.

A rapidly growing city requires transport capable of moving large numbers of passengers efficiently, particularly along busy corridors.

The renewed use of higher-capacity buses demonstrates that there is a market for such services when conventional options cannot meet demand.

The situation also shows the resilience of commuters, who continue to find alternative ways of moving around the city despite disruptions to their normal travel routines.

For now, however, the Masintha scene captures the immediate reality: a large bus that had largely disappeared from urban routes is once again carrying a full load of passengers who simply need one thing — a way home.