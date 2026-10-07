Yemen war displaces over 200,000 amid intensified fighting

By Burnett Munthali

SANA’A-(MaraviPost)-More than 200,000 people have been displaced in Yemen as renewed fighting between Houthi forces and the internationally recognised Yemeni government intensifies around the strategic mountain belt near Taiz and the Red Sea.

Al Jazeera reports that the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration has recorded 201,217 displaced people, a sharp increase from about 76,000 recorded in mid-September.

Government forces backed by Saudi Arabia say they have made advances in western Taiz as part of an operation known as “Dawn of Yemen”, which aims to recapture territory from the Houthis.

The fighting is centred on a strategically important mountainous area between Taiz city and the Red Sea, where control of high ground provides access to key roads and supply routes leading towards Taiz and the port city of Mocha.

Yemeni government forces say the operation will continue until its objectives are achieved, including restoring state authority and extending government control across the country.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as thousands of civilians are forced from their homes and access to essential services becomes increasingly difficult.

Humanitarian organisations have warned that repeated displacement and deteriorating living conditions are increasing the risk of disease outbreaks, including cholera, measles, malaria and dengue fever.

The United Nations has called for stronger regional and international cooperation to help end the conflict, with UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg stressing that lasting peace will require a broader commitment to resolving Yemen’s long-running crisis.

The latest escalation comes as the conflict continues to affect neighbouring countries, with Saudi Arabia reporting that it intercepted a missile near Riyadh and Yemen’s Houthi forces launching missiles and drones towards Aden International Airport.

Despite the security situation, Yemen Airways says it continues to operate scheduled flights while taking measures to use safer routes.

Switzerland has also announced nearly $2 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen, including support for the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Food Programme.