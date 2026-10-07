“Go and look for money”-Tagwirei mocks journalists covering Chivayo funeral

By Lovemore Lubinda

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Prominent businessman Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei has lashed out at journalists, bloggers and content creators covering the funeral of Sir Wicknell Chivayo, telling them to stop turning a moment of grief into a content circus.

Tagwirei, who was speaking to mourners gathered to bid farewell to Chivayo, said the growing presence of cameras and livestreams at the funeral was disrespectful to the bereaved family.

“Some people are looking for content where others are mourning.

“Let those of us who are grieving mourn. Those looking for content must start looking for money,” Tagwirei said.

“Don’t remind us who was wrong or right. Just let us mourn,” he added.

His remarks, delivered in a stern tone, immediately drew mixed reactions both inside the funeral gathering and online, where videos of the burial have been trending since morning.

The funeral of Sir Wicknell Chivayo, the flamboyant businessman known for his close ties to the ruling Zanu PF, his lavish lifestyle and his high-profile philanthropy, has attracted unusual public attention.

While family and close associates describe it as a private time of mourning, hundreds of Zimbabweans have followed proceedings through TikTok live feeds, Facebook posts and YouTube updates.

Tagwirei, himself no stranger to public scrutiny and a central figure in Zimbabwe’s business and political landscape, used the platform to call for restraint and dignity.

He said funerals in Zimbabwean culture are sacred spaces for reflection, unity and respect for the dead, not stages for clout-chasing.

“Funerals are not for arguments. They are not for settling scores. They are for comforting each other,” he told mourners. “We know our brother had his own journey, his own mistakes and his own victories. This is not the time to debate them.”

The comments come at a time when Zimbabwe’s media landscape has been transformed by the rise of citizen journalism. With smartphones in every hand, funerals of prominent personalities have increasingly become public spectacles, with content creators competing for views and followers.

Several journalists who were present said they were accredited and were only performing their professional duties by informing the nation about an event of national interest, given Chivayo’s public profile.

Media analysts say Tagwirei’s outburst highlights the growing tension between traditional notions of privacy and the modern reality of digital coverage, where any public figure’s funeral automatically becomes a national event.

Chivayo’s funeral has drawn business leaders, politicians, musicians and church figures, many of whom have taken to the podium to describe him as generous, controversial but deeply loyal to those close to him.

For his critics, Chivayo was a polarizing figure – celebrated for gifting cars and cash to musicians, footballers and ordinary Zimbabweans, while also facing questions over government tenders and business dealings. For his supporters, he was a self-made man who never forgot where he came from.

Tagwirei, who is seen as one of Chivayo’s close allies and mentors, appealed for that polarization to be set aside, even if only for the burial.

“What we need now is to give him a dignified send-off. Let the debates be left for another day,” he said.

As of late Tuesday, the family had not released an official programme, but mourners continued to gather at the homestead, with police visible in the area to control crowds.

Tagwirei’s remarks – particularly the line “go and look for money” – have since gone viral on Zimbabwean social media, with some users agreeing that funerals should be respected, while others argue that public figures cannot expect private funerals when they lived public lives.