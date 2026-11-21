LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe on Friday gave state 30 days to move the case with speed involving Fountain of Victory Church in Malawi Bishop Medram Chirwa.

The man of God is allegedly accused of involvement in the murder of 31-year-old Tathokoza Salimu, an FDH Bank employee.

The decision follows a bail hearing on November 20, 2026, before Justice Edah Ngwira Mwakibinga, who directed prosecutors to commence and conclude the trial within the stipulated period.

Although the State did not oppose Chirwa’s release, prosecutors proposed stringent bail conditions, including a MK300 million property bond and two sureties bonded at MK20 million each.

However, Chirwa’s defence team objected to some of the proposed conditions.

In her ruling, Justice Mwakibinga indicated that Chirwa would be granted bail if the State fails to commence and conclude the trial within 30 days.

Salimu’s body was discovered on September 21, 2026, inside her vehicle at Chinkhota Village near Tatolonga Bridge along the Dzaleka-Dowa Road.

Police investigations previously indicated, through preliminary analysis of call records, that Chirwa and Salimu were together on the day she died.

Chirwa was arrested in October this year in connection with the murder allegations and was initially taken before the Mkukula court.

He is however remanded atMaula Prison pending proceedings before the High Court.



