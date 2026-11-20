By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers Ladies have finished the first round of the Malawi elite NBM Women’s Premiership at the top of the table, level on 21 points with unbeaten Ascent Soccer Academy.

The first round concluded on Friday afternoon, November 20, 2026, with Silver Strikers Ladies claiming the top position on goal difference after nine matches.

According to the week-nine standings released by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Silver Strikers Ladies have recorded seven wins and two defeats, scoring 32 goals and conceding eight.

Ascent Soccer Academy are second with 21 points after winning six matches and drawing three, making them the only unbeaten team in the league so far.

Ascent head coach Thomo Mkolongo has described finishing the first round without a defeat as encouraging but says the team will use the break to address some of the challenges identified during the campaign.

Mkolongo said they would sit down to assess their performance and work on areas that need improvement ahead of the second round.

Civil Service Women and MDF Lioness occupy third and fourth positions, respectively, with 17 points each, while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women are fifth with 16 points.

Kukoma Ntopwa Women are sixth with 13 points, followed by Mighty Wanderers Queens on 11 points. FACT Ladies are eighth with six points, while Rumphi Sisters occupy ninth position with four points.

Chitoliro Heroines are the only team yet to register a victory, having managed just two draws and suffered seven defeats from their nine matches.

The newly promoted side has collected only two points and remains bottom of the table.

Chitoliro Heroines Technical Director Griffin Spenser has described the team’s first-round experience as a painful journey but says they are determined to fight for survival.

Spenser said although collecting only two points has been difficult for a team that has just joined the league, they are planning to bring in additional players to strengthen the squad and ensure the team remains in the top flight.