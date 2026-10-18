Civil end Silver’s unbeaten run: 2026 NBM Women’s Premiership

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Civil Service Women ended Silver Strikers Ladies’ unbeaten run in the 2026 NBM Women’s Premiership after securing a thrilling 3-2 victory at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday afternoon.

The victory came through a brace from Mercy Vitumbiko Mkandawire and a goal from Meneni Kapasule, while Silver Strikers Ladies responded through Madina Ngulube and Ireen Khumalo in a fiercely contested encounter witnessed by MaraviPost at Silver Stadium.

Civil Service Women took control in the 18th minute when Mkandawire opened the scoring after receiving an assist from Jessie Yosefe, giving the visitors an early advantage in the match.

The combination proved effective again in the 42nd minute as Yosefe provided another assist for Mkandawire, who completed her brace to put Civil Service Women 2-0 ahead.

Silver Strikers Ladies, however, refused to go into the break without a response, with Madina Ngulube reducing the deficit to 2-1 in added time of the first half after being set up by Ruth Nyirongo in the 45th minute.

After the break, Silver made two substitutions, introducing Wezzie Mvula and Jenipher Nyirenda for Chikondi Dube and Caroline Mathyola as they sought to turn the match around.

Civil Service Women extended their lead in the 71st minute when Meneni Kapasule scored their third goal, with Anna Bazilio providing the assist to make it 3-1.

Silver Strikers Ladies fought back once more in the 77th minute as Ireen Khumalo converted an opportunity created by Wezzie Mvula, bringing the score to 3-2 and setting up a tense finish.

Despite the late pressure from the hosts, Civil Service Women held on to claim all three points and hand Silver Strikers Ladies their first defeat of the 2026 NBM Women’s Premiership season.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk after the match, Civil Service Women coach Collins Pofera said his team’s performance demonstrated its determination to win the league, describing victory in the derby as a sign of their title ambitions.

Silver Strikers Ladies coach Shadreck Chikhosi admitted that his side had not played well enough to win but remained confident that his team would defend its league title despite the setback.

Mkandawire was named Player of the Match after her decisive brace helped Civil Service Women secure the victory, while neither team recorded a yellow or red card during the encounter.

The result leaves Civil Service Women with an important boost in their pursuit of the league title, while Silver Strikers Ladies must regroup after losing their unbeaten record.

Bullets and Ascent Academy remain the only teams reported to have avoided defeat in the 2026 NBM Women’s Premiership.