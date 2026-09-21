Civil Service Women crush Wanderers Queens

….Civil 5-1 Wanderers….

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Civil Service Women made a flying start to their NBM Women’s Premiership campaign after thrashing Mighty Wanderers Queens 5-1 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday afternoon.

According to official NBM media, Civil Service Women opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Anna Bazilio, who gave her side an early advantage.

Mighty Wanderers Queens responded strongly and levelled matters in the 22nd minute through Faluma Umali, leaving the two sides tied at 1-1 going into the half-time break.

Civil Service Women returned from the interval with greater attacking intent and quickly regained the lead in the 46th minute through Bernadette Nyenga.

The hosts continued to put pressure on the Wanderers defence and extended their advantage with a third goal in the 65th minute.

Vitumbiko Mkandawire then took centre stage in the closing stages, scoring in the 74th minute before completing her brace in the 90th minute from the penalty spot.

The late goals completed a 5-1 victory for Civil Service Women and handed Wanderers Queens a difficult start to their campaign.

The victory puts Civil Service Women at the top of the 10-team standings with three points from one match, while Mighty Wanderers Queens are 10th with no points after conceding five goals in their opening game.

Elsewhere on Sunday, FACT Ladies started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Rumphi Sisters, while Ascent Soccer Academy drew 1-1 with MDF Lioness.

After the opening week, Civil Service Women are first with three points, followed by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women in second with three points, while Silver Strikers Ladies are third with three points.The difference is only goal difference.

FACT Ladies occupy fourth position with three points, while MDF Lioness are fifth with one point and Ascent Soccer Academy are sixth with one point.

Rumphi Sisters are seventh with no points, followed by Kukoma Ntopwa Women in eighth, Chitoliro Heroines in ninth and Mighty Wanderers Queens in 10th, with the three teams yet to collect a point.