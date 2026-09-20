Vice President Jane Ansah: A year of governance, relief and political tensions

LILONGWE — (MaraviPost) — Vice President Right Honourable Justice Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC, JA (Rtd), has spent her first year in Malawi’s second-highest constitutional office navigating a broad range of responsibilities, from public-sector reform and disaster response to food security, community outreach, international representation and an increasingly public debate about her place within the Democratic Progressive Party-led administration.

Dr Ansah formally entered the office of Vice President on 4 October 2025, when she took the oath of office alongside President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika during the inauguration at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The inauguration followed the 16 September 2025 presidential election, in which Mutharika was elected President, and marked Dr Ansah’s return to national political leadership after a distinguished career in law, the judiciary and electoral administration.

Before entering elective politics, Dr Ansah served as Malawi’s Attorney General, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal and chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission.

The Government describes her career as spanning more than four decades of legal scholarship and public service.

Her first months in office focused heavily on government performance, Cabinet discipline and national emergencies.

On 29 November 2025, she opened a high-level Cabinet Ministers’ retreat in Mangochi, where ministers were challenged to translate government commitments into practical results while confronting problems including foreign-exchange shortages and fuel availability.

Dr Ansah subsequently became a prominent public face of the government’s response to food insecurity and weather-related emergencies.

In December 2025, she visited communities affected by storms and participated in relief operations in Nsanje, Zomba and Ntcheu.

During the same period, she warned about the scale of food insecurity facing Malawi, citing Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee projections that more than four million people could face acute food insecurity during the lean season.

Her disaster-response role was significant because food security was among the most immediate challenges confronting the new administration.

Her field visits combined the distribution of relief supplies with messages about accountability, preparedness and protection of food assistance from abuse.

On 11 December 2025, Dr Ansah represented President Mutharika at the launch of the Public Sector Reforms Information Management System in Lilongwe.

The system was designed to improve how Ministries, Departments and Agencies plan, coordinate and report on public-sector reforms by replacing fragmented manual processes with a unified digital platform.

The United Nations Development Programme described the launch as an important step towards modernising the management and tracking of government reforms.

Her responsibilities also extended beyond domestic administration.

On 17 December 2025, Dr Ansah represented Malawi at the virtual Extraordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

The official summit communiqué listed her as Malawi’s First Vice President among the country’s representatives.

The end of 2025 and beginning of 2026, however, brought controversy surrounding her overseas travel.

Dr Ansah travelled to the United Kingdom on 26 December 2025 for what was described as a private visit and returned to Malawi on 15 January 2026, rather than the initially expected 10 January return date.

The trip generated public debate about the cost and security arrangements surrounding travel by a serving Vice President.

Reports and commentary differed over the financial figures circulated publicly and the precise composition of the delegation.

The controversy coincided with changes to responsibilities previously associated with the Vice President’s office.

On 10 January 2026, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs was transferred from the Vice President’s delegated responsibilities to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

A second change followed on 23 January, when the Public Sector Reforms Management Department was also transferred to the OPC.

The Chief Secretary said the public-sector reform transfer was intended to consolidate reform functions centrally and strengthen political accountability for reforms.

The decisions became a major subject of political and media debate because disaster management and public-sector reforms had been among the prominent areas associated with Dr Ansah’s early work as Vice President.

Some commentators interpreted the changes as a reduction of her political authority, while the government’s stated explanation centred on administrative coordination and accountability.

The transfers themselves are documented administrative decisions, while interpretations that they represented a deliberate political effort to weaken the Vice President remain matters of political analysis rather than established fact.

Despite the changes to her formal responsibilities, Dr Ansah continued with public engagements across Malawi.

Her activities included community visits, support for vulnerable people and engagements involving women, faith communities and people with disabilities.

The Jane Ansah Foundation also became increasingly visible in community-oriented initiatives, particularly involving vulnerable groups and skills development.

By September 2026, her public programme demonstrated that her Vice Presidency remained active beyond the portfolios transferred to OPC.

On 11 September, she visited Mlambe Hospital in Blantyre after learning about the condition of 37-year-old Mphamvu Kalima, who was receiving treatment after being admitted with a severe headache and an infection requiring blood transfusion.

Following a briefing from hospital management about shortages of specialised beds, medical equipment and other needs, Dr Ansah donated K1 million in support for the facility.

On 12 September, she attended the Archdiocese of Blantyre Catholic Women’s Association’s annual Umai wa Amai Maria celebration at Chisitu Parish in Mulanje.

The event provided a platform for Dr Ansah to reflect on her political journey and publicly thank President Mutharika for selecting her as his running mate ahead of the 2025 election.

She told Catholic women that Mutharika’s decision had opened the door to her becoming Vice President and encouraged women to prepare themselves for opportunities to serve in leadership.

Her remarks at Chisitu became particularly significant because they came only days before she publicly raised concerns about her treatment within government.

On 14 September, Dr Ansah gave an interview in which she alleged that unnamed officials within the DPP-led administration had sidelined her from aspects of government business.

She specifically accused Chief Secretary to Government Dr Justin Saidi of blocking her from Cabinet business and withholding papers associated with Cabinet meetings.

Dr Ansah also said she was aware of individuals involved in efforts to frustrate her work but did not publicly name them.

At the same time, she distinguished her concerns about government officials from her relationship with President Mutharika, saying that their relationship remained cordial.

Chief Secretary Saidi subsequently declined to comment directly on the allegations when approached by the media, instead speaking about the importance of government institutions working together in implementing national policies.

The September controversy therefore represents a significant new chapter in Dr Ansah’s first year as Vice President.

It moved questions that had previously been discussed largely through political commentary into the public domain through statements from the Vice President herself.

Nevertheless, the allegations should be distinguished from independently established facts, particularly where questions remain about the motives of individual officials and the precise institutional circumstances surrounding Cabinet participation.

Dr Ansah’s activities immediately after making the allegations also demonstrated that she continued performing public functions.

On 15 September, she visited Phalombe Teachers Training College and distributed relief items to people with disabilities and elderly residents through the Dr Jane Ansah Foundation.

She encouraged beneficiaries to pursue self-reliance, cooperatives and income-generating activities rather than depending indefinitely on handouts.

The message reflected a recurring theme in her community work: assistance should provide immediate relief while also helping vulnerable people build sustainable livelihoods.

On 18 September, Dr Ansah visited Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Noel Mlowoka Kayira at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre after the senior police commander was wounded during the operation that resulted in the rescue of kidnapped British national Nusrat Jiwa Osman.

The visit placed the Vice President directly alongside a major national security and public-safety incident.

Reports said Kayira had been wounded while leading the operation and was receiving treatment at the hospital.

The sequence of events illustrates the breadth of Dr Ansah’s public role during her first year.

She entered office with an extensive legal and constitutional background, took responsibility for major government programmes, became publicly involved in disaster and food-security responses, represented Malawi in regional diplomacy, promoted public-sector reform and continued humanitarian and community engagements.

At the same time, the removal of two major delegated portfolios in January created an institutional question about the scope of her responsibilities.

That question became more politically prominent in September after she publicly alleged that officials were preventing her from fully participating in aspects of Cabinet business.

Her first year in office has therefore contained two parallel narratives.

The first is a record of visible public activity: Cabinet leadership, disaster response, food-security interventions, public-sector reform, regional representation, healthcare support, disability inclusion, women’s leadership and community engagement.

The second concerns the evolving institutional boundaries of the Vice Presidency under the Mutharika administration.

The available evidence supports documenting both narratives without assuming that administrative changes automatically prove political marginalisation or, conversely, that the Vice President’s allegations have been conclusively disproved.

As of 19 September 2026, Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah remains Malawi’s First Vice President and continues to undertake public duties.

Her first year has consequently been marked not simply by the transition from a distinguished legal career into electoral politics, but by the practical demands of occupying one of Malawi’s highest constitutional offices at a time of food insecurity, institutional reform, disaster pressures and changing political dynamics.

The next phase of her Vice Presidency will be closely watched because questions surrounding the allocation of responsibilities, Cabinet participation and the relationship between the Vice President’s office, the OPC and the governing party remain part of the country’s current public debate.

For the historical record, however, her first year in office can be documented on firmer ground: Dr Jane Ansah has remained an active Vice President whose tenure has combined governance, humanitarian work, reform advocacy, community engagement and an increasingly open discussion about the institutional space available to the country’s First Vice President.