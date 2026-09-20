Enough is enough! Catholic Bishop Mtumbuka’s prophetic warning to Malawi’s deaf politicial elites

By Abigail Flora Banda

At St. Mary’s Parish in Ntcheu, history was celebrated and the present was confronted. As the Church marked 125 years of its permanent presence in Malawi, the President of the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops,

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka, delivered a message every politician needs to hear.

His message was simple and urgent: Malawi needs real, meaningful change.

Bishop Mtumbuka reminded the nation that bishops are not politicians, but they cannot stay silent when Malawians are suffering. And Malawians are suffering.

He spoke about the shame of citizens waiting for months, even years, for a passport that should take days.

He spoke about visas that never come, about public institutions that have forgotten the public they are meant to serve, about electricity that disappears when it is needed most and taps that run dry in our towns and villages.

This is not politics. This is daily life.

With the wisdom of a true shepherd, the Bishop said politicians must stop humiliating one another and start fixing the problems of the people.

For too long, our politics has been about insults, revenge and noise, while the cost of living keeps rising and basic services keep collapsing.

The Church has warned about this before, and it is warning again.

Then came his most piercing truth: some Catholic politicians listen to the Church when they are in opposition, but become deaf and stubborn once they get into power.

That is exactly what Malawians are witnessing today under the DPP administration. A leadership that does not listen.

A government that hears the cries about passports, blackouts, dry taps and the high cost of living — and does nothing. A leadership that treats power as a trophy for pride, not as a responsibility to serve.

Malawians are tired. Enough is enough.

This 125th anniversary cannot be about cake and speeches. As Bishop Mtumbuka said, it must be marked by genuine change in our society and in how we are governed.

Malawi does not need arrogant politicians. Malawi needs leaders who listen — leaders with ears for the people, hearts for the poor, and hands ready to work.

Bishop Mtumbuka has called on all Malawians, especially Catholic politicians, to strengthen their faith and become agents of positive change.

It is a call to return to servant leadership. To remember that a passport is dignity, electricity is productivity, water is life, and respect is true leadership.

The prophetic word has been spoken at Ntcheu. Let those who have ears, hear it.

Malawi deserves better. Malawi demands leaders who listen.