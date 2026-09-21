NWFA commends NBM plc for boosting women’s football as 2nd Season kicks off

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) has hailed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc for its continued investment in women’s football, saying the sponsorship is driving competition and helping raise the standard of the game across the country.

NWFA president Adelaide Migogo made the remarks on Saturday during the launch of the second season of the NBM Women’s Premiership League at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre.

Migogo said the increased financial support from NBM plc has created a highly competitive environment among players who are now earning places in the Malawi National Women’s Football Team.

“We are happy that National Bank has started this season pumping in money. The competition from the matches is stiff, as everyone is keen to be part of the Scorchers squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup. We are watching improved games which also gives confidence to the sponsors,” said Migogo.

NBM plc Chief Risk Officer Charles Ulaya said the Bank was encouraged by the quality of football displayed during the opening matches and assured of the Bank’s commitment to supporting the growth of the sport.

“This is quality football; the players were playing tactically and strategically. The sponsorship has contributed to changing perceptions about women’s football and strengthening the development of the game,” said Ulaya.

This season’s official launch was followed by two opening fixtures, with defending champions Silver Strikers Ladies and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women beginning their campaigns with victories.

Silver Strikers Ladies came from behind to defeat Kukoma Ntopwa Queens 3-1 courtesy of Ireen Khumalo, Madyina Ngulube and Yamikani Mhango.

Silver’s Khumalo was named Player of the Match.

In the second match, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women beat Chitoliro Heroines 3-0 through goals from Mary Chavinda, Tadala James and Fauzah Muhammad.

Nyasa’s Bernadetta Mkandawire was named Player of the Match.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women coach Maggie Chombo credited the victory to the team’s determination and preparation.

“We agreed during training that this is the best game. Let us try to win it at all costs,” said Chombo.

Silver Strikers coach Shadreck Chikhosi said his side would continue pushing hard as they seek to retain the championship.

“We are the champions; we need to retain the pace we have. That is why we will keep on winning,” said Chikhosi.

In the newly-announced football sponsorship, NBM plc has hiked the NBM Premiership package to K400 million from K280 million last season.

5pi