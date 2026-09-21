Malawi inflation falls to 20% in August

By Roy Howa

LILONGWE-(MANA)-Malawis headline inflation rate has dropped to 20.0 percent in August 2026 from 20.8 percent in July, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has said.

According to the latest statistics published by the RBM on Thursday, food inflation fell from 14.3 percent to 13.4 percent, while non-food inflation declined from 32.2 percent to 31.8 percent.

Meanwhile, August monthly figures show that inflation remained unchanged at 2.0 percent, with food inflation declining to 2.5 percent from 2.9 percent in July, while non-food inflation increased to 1.2 percent from 0.7 percent.

The publication says the sustained downward trend reflects improving price stability across the economy and the effectiveness of ongoing macroeconomic policies.

“This sustained downward trend reflects improving price stability across the economy and underscores the effectiveness of ongoing macroeconomic policies,” reads part of the publication.

RBMs latest statistics also show that rural areas recorded higher monthly inflation at 2.1 percent compared to 1.8 percent in urban areas.

The publication further says the central bank remains committed to maintaining monetary and financial stability while supporting sustainable economic growth and confidence in Malawis markets.