Saturday, 19 Sep 2026

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Eight Malawi Police Officers promoted, rewarded over Nusrat Osman rescue

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Burnett Munthali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Eight Malawi Police Service officers have been promoted and rewarded with MK1 million each for their role in the successful rescue of British national Nusrat Osman, who was abducted in Blantyre.

Local media reports say Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga announced the promotions and financial rewards on Saturday, recognising the officers for their dedication, bravery, resilience and professionalism during the rescue operation.

Osman, 47, was abducted in the Mount Pleasant area of Blantyre on 11 September 2026 before being rescued during a police operation in the city.

Luhanga said police shot two suspects during the operation, while six other people believed to have been involved in the abduction remain at large.

The two suspects who died were identified as 43-year-old Mozambican national Marcolino Munguambe and 44-year-old Limbani Anthony from Mangochi District.

Police said the two men later died after being taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital following the gunfire during the rescue operation.

Luhanga said police recovered two rifles from the suspects as investigations into the abduction continue.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Noel Kayira, who was involved in leading the rescue operation, was shot in the stomach during the confrontation.

Kayira was taken to Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Police said information from six informants helped investigators locate the house in Mingale Village near Mpemba where Osman was being held.

The informants are expected to share a K30 million reward that authorities had offered for credible information leading to Osman’s rescue and the arrest, prosecution and conviction of those responsible.

Police have not established that the kidnappers demanded a ransom before Osman was rescued, while investigations continue to establish the motive behind the abduction and identify the six suspects still at large.

The Malawi Police Service has urged its officers to emulate the commitment and professionalism demonstrated during the operation.

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Burnett Munthali

Burnett Munthali is a Maravipost Political analyst (also known as political scientists) he covers Malawi political systems, how they originated, developed, and operate. he researches and analyzes the Malawi and Regional governments, political ideas, policies, political trends, and foreign relations.

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