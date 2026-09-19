Malawi deputy Police Chief Kayira shot in the stomach while rescuing British lady Nuzrat Osman, two rifles confiscated

BLANTYRE-(Maravi Post)-Malawi Police Service Deputy Inspector General (IG) Noel Kaira was shot in the stomach during the rescue mission and was rushed to Mwaiwathu Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

IG Richard Luhanga told the nation on Saturday in Blantyre that eight kidnappers were involved in the abduction of Nuzrat Osman.

He said police managed to kill two who were present at the house where the victim was being kept, while six are still at large.

Asked if the kidnappers demanded ransom, Luhanga said they had not demanded any amount at the time of the rescue.

He also said police were tipped off by six informants who will share the K30 million reward.

Luhanga said there were delays in revealing the identities of the kidnappers because they were in critical condition after being shot.

Two of the kidnappers were shot and later died upon reaching Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Echoing the same, National Police Spokesperson Gladys Chiwaula said police received a complaint from Nazil Osman, the husband of Nuzrat Osman, that his wife had been kidnapped.

Chiwaula said upon receiving a tip that the hostage was being held at Mingale Village near Mpemba, they planned the operation and shot two of the kidnappers.

Police have identified the slain kidnappers as Marcolino Munguambe from Mozambique and Limbani Anthony from Mangochi, and have also confiscated two rifles from them.