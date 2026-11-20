DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-As Malawi continues to grapple with persistent fuel shortages and long queues at filling stations, a Dedza-based automotive innovator, Edward Ngwira, has developed an electric vehicle powered by electricity and solar energy, offering an alternative to conventional petrol and diesel-powered transportation.

Local reports indicate that Ngwira, who resides in the Airfield area of Dedza District, developed the vehicle in response to the country’s persistent fuel supply challenges, which have disrupted transportation and forced motorists to spend considerable time waiting at filling stations.

His innovation demonstrates how individuals with practical technical skills can explore alternative solutions to some of the country’s pressing economic and technological challenges.

According to information about the project, the locally assembled vehicle can cover an estimated distance of between 350 and 400 kilometres, providing Ngwira with an alternative to conventional vehicles that depend entirely on petrol or diesel.

The inventor says the vehicle is helping him save money that would otherwise be spent purchasing fuel while allowing him to avoid the lengthy queues that have become increasingly common at filling stations.

The development is particularly significant at a time when fuel shortages have affected individuals, businesses and transport operators, exposing Malawi’s vulnerability to disruptions in the supply of imported petroleum products.

For ordinary motorists, prolonged fuel queues translate into lost working hours, additional transportation expenses and uncertainty when planning journeys.

Ngwira’s initiative therefore presents an interesting example of how technological creativity can emerge from everyday challenges.

Beyond the immediate financial savings, the use of electric mobility could offer environmental advantages by reducing direct exhaust emissions associated with conventional internal combustion engines.

However, the wider benefits of solar-powered transportation depend on the vehicle’s technical efficiency, battery capacity, charging arrangements and the reliability of its energy system.

Malawi has increasingly shown interest in electric mobility as part of broader efforts to explore alternative energy solutions and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

Against this background, Ngwira’s initiative adds an important grassroots dimension to the country’s emerging electric mobility conversation.

But his ambitions extend beyond manufacturing a roadworthy vehicle.

The Dedza innovator is reportedly working on another ambitious engineering project involving the construction of a helicopter, which he hopes to complete by the end of 2027.

Although details about the aircraft’s design, engineering specifications, safety systems and intended applications remain limited, the project reflects his determination to explore more advanced forms of transportation technology.

The helicopter project, if successfully completed and technically validated, could represent another milestone in his personal innovation journey.

Nevertheless, aviation development requires rigorous engineering assessments, regulatory approval and extensive safety testing before any aircraft can be operated.

Ngwira’s work raises an important question about the opportunities Malawi could unlock by investing in local innovators, technical education, research and practical engineering skills.

His electric vehicle demonstrates the importance of looking beyond traditional solutions when confronting national challenges.

With appropriate technical support, investment and professional guidance, home-grown innovations could contribute to building a more resilient transportation sector.

For a country repeatedly affected by fuel supply disruptions, the message from Dedza is clear: innovation could become one of Malawi’s most valuable resources in the search for sustainable mobility.