By Jones Gadama

Lunzu—Maravipost

Fear, anger and tears have taken over Lunzu Township in Blantyre after a tiny baby girl, only about five months old, was discovered abandoned behind Lunzu Primary School.

The helpless infant was found alone in the open on Thursday, with no one to protect her from cold, hunger or danger.

It was concerned residents who first spotted the child and immediately raised the alarm. Police officers from Lunzu rushed to the scene and rescued her just in time.

A source at Lunzu Police Station confirmed the rescue, saying the baby girl was found alive and was taken into safe custody.

“Community members reported the matter to us and we responded quickly. The child is a girl of about five months. She is now safe,” the source said.

Police say they have now launched a serious manhunt to find the woman who left the child and to uncover what really happened.

According to police, abandoning a baby is a serious crime that puts an