NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has admitted that his record-breaking $446 million investment in the 2026 United States midterm elections was a costly political miscalculation after Republican candidates suffered sweeping defeats, allowing Democrats to seize control of both chambers of Congress and overturn longstanding Republican strongholds.

The BBC reports that Musk made the admission on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, during a virtual appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York, where he reflected on his unprecedented financial involvement in American electoral politics and distanced himself from President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Al Jazeera +2

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive, who emerged as the biggest individual political donor in the election cycle, acknowledged that his enormous financial contribution had failed to deliver the Republican victories he had anticipated.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk admitted, reflecting on the outcome of an election campaign into which he poured hundreds of millions of dollars.

He nevertheless suggested that Republican candidates might have performed even worse without his financial intervention, while acknowledging that the results demonstrated the limitations of money in determining electoral outcomes.

“Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” he added.

Musk’s $446 million contribution made him one of the most influential financial players in American electoral politics, raising renewed questions about the growing influence of wealthy individuals and corporate interests in democratic elections.

His financial support was directed towards Republican candidates and political action committees, with a particular concentration on competitive Senate contests and races in Texas, where several of his major business operations are headquartered.

However, the electoral outcome exposed the limits of his political investment, with Democrats recording significant victories across congressional and state-level contests.

One of the most damaging setbacks for Musk came in Texas, where Democratic candidate James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race despite substantial financial backing from the technology billionaire.

Musk had reportedly directed at least $45 million towards supporting Paxton, making the contest one of his most significant political investments.

The defeat was particularly embarrassing because Texas hosts major operations for Tesla and SpaceX, two companies whose commercial interests have benefited from the state’s business environment and government policies.

Republicans also lost the Texas governorship after Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Greg Abbott, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the state’s highest political office.

Musk subsequently adopted a conciliatory tone towards the incoming governor, describing her as a moderate and expressing confidence that his businesses would continue operating successfully under her administration. The Guardian +2

Perhaps even more politically significant was Musk’s attempt to distance himself from the MAGA movement, which has become closely associated with Trump’s political identity.

During the DealBook Summit, Musk declared: “I’m not MAGA,” questioning the meaning of the political label and rejecting what he described as blind loyalty to Republican Party policies.

His comments represent a notable departure from his previous public identification with Trump’s movement.

During a 2024 presidential campaign rally, Musk famously joked that he was not simply MAGA but “dark, gothic MAGA”, demonstrating the extent of his political alignment with Trump at the time.

Musk also described himself as ideologically moderate, arguing that both major American political parties have positive and negative attributes.

His changing political language comes after Democrats secured control of Congress, creating a potentially difficult political environment for Trump’s administration and influential business allies.

The consequences could extend beyond electoral politics into Musk’s commercial empire.

Democratic lawmakers have indicated that they intend to intensify congressional scrutiny of major technology companies, artificial intelligence development, government contracts and the rapid expansion of large data centres.

SpaceX could also face increased political attention because of the substantial government contracts it has secured, while questions surrounding Musk’s previous involvement in federal government cost-cutting activities could attract further congressional investigations. CBS News +2

Musk previously served as an unpaid special government employee and senior adviser to Trump, leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative established to reduce federal expenditure and restructure government operations.

His close association with the administration consequently places him among the prominent figures likely to attract attention from the incoming Democratic congressional leadership.

The political reversal also raises broader questions about whether extraordinary personal wealth can reliably translate into electoral influence.

Musk’s experience suggests that financial resources can shape campaign messaging, advertising and political mobilisation but cannot automatically guarantee public support.

For Trump, the Republican defeats represent another challenge to his political standing, particularly as voters increasingly scrutinise the cost of living, economic policies and the administration’s domestic priorities.

For Musk, the immediate lesson is that spending hundreds of millions of dollars cannot necessarily purchase political loyalty or determine the direction of American democracy.

His admission of regret could therefore mark an important turning point in the relationship between America’s wealthiest technology entrepreneur and the political movement he once championed so enthusiastically.