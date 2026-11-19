ZURICH–(MaraviPost)-For the first time in a decade, Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino will have to fight for his job.

The global football governing body confirmed that the incumbent will face two opponents in the presidential election on 18 March 2027.

It will be the first contested vote since Infantino first took charge in 2016. He was re-elected without opposition in 2023.

The two challengers are Philippe Diallo of France and Kozo Tashima of Japan.

Diallo, 63, leads the French Football Federation (FFF). He entered the race on Monday after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), gave him unanimous backing.

UEFA, which has 55 member associations, had struggled to find a candidate. It had earlier approached Arsène Wenger, the former Arsenal manager now working as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, but he declined.

Diallo has led the French federation since January 2023. Before that, he spent almost two decades representing professional clubs in France. In September, his federation withdrew its support for Infantino.

Tashima, 68, is the honorary president of the Japan Football Association (JFA). He is the first Japanese candidate ever to seek FIFA’s top job.

A former Japan international and youth coach, Tashima has sat on the FIFA Council, FIFA’s main decision-making body, since 2015. He led the JFA from 2016 to 2024.

He submitted his nomination on Wednesday after securing backing from five national federations, the minimum required to stand. Candidates must also have been active in football for at least two of the last five years.

Tashima has campaigned on governance and integrity. He has said he believes sport must uphold its integrity in an age of business and money, and has put his own chance of winning at 20 to 30 percent at the start of the campaign.

Notably absent from the final list is former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega, who had announced his intention to run last month. He did not meet the nomination requirements.

The vote will be held at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco. All 211 FIFA member associations will vote.

The contest follows months of tension over Infantino’s aborted plan in July to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors through a new commercial entity. UEFA, under president Aleksander Ceferin, led the opposition. Infantino dropped the proposal after widespread criticism, but UEFA has since sought evidence in a court in Florida for a possible complaint of criminal mismanagement in Switzerland.

Despite that, Infantino remains the favourite on the numbers. Africa, with 54 members, has backed him, as has Asia, with 47 members, through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). South America has 10 members.

Diallo will have four months to try to shift that balance.

FIFA said all three candidatures have been sent to its Electoral Committee for eligibility checks. Member associations will be told the final list of admitted candidates no later than 18 February 2027.

The winner will serve a four-year term.