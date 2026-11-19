By Takondwa Nyirenda, Contributor

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has continued rolling its Mo Excellence Programme by recognising 15 students at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Tuesday.

Ten out of the 15 students received scholarships, while five got academic excellence awards.

The initiative was initially launched in March, 2026 with the aim of supporting 59 needy and deserving tertiary students across seven universities in the country.

The universities yet to benefit are Catholic University (CU), the University of Malawi (UNIMA) and the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

Each scholarship beneficiary received tuition fee, a laptop, accommodation, health and stationery allowances as well as a stipend of K1.7 million.

In addition, five best performing students receive K1 million each and a certificate of recognition under the Dean’s list category.

Speaking during the award ceremony at MUST, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer Harold Jiya said the Bank continues to support education as a pillar of national development through the programme

“We believe that education and higher education plays a transformative role in the society and transforms people. It breaks cycles of poverty and uplifts individuals, and strengthens communities. It is beyond corporate social investment, it is building a nation,” said Jiya.

He urged the beneficiaries to work hard and strive for academic excellence.

“Let today’s investment in you become tomorrow’s investment in others. Go beyond the scholarship. Go beyond the hour. Do not simply aspire to be successful. Aspire to make a difference, because winning is not merely about reaching the top. It is about knowing why you are valued,” said Jiya.

MUST Vice Chancellor Mwapatsa Mipando thanked NBM plc for the scholarships, saying the support would allow beneficiaries to concentrate on their studies.

“The excitement we have is not for the awards only, but this programme will also encourage other students to work hard so that next time it could be them. For those who have benefitted this should be like a stepping stone in terms of their academics, because it can open up doors for other opportunities,” said Mipando.

One of the beneficiaries, Nicole Saviour Msiska a third-year Bachelor of Science in Computer Systems and Security student, expressed gratitude for the scholarship saying it would help her through to graduation.

“I am genuinely happy to be awarded the scholarship. After the fees hike we were worried about fees payment but through the Mo Excellence programme of NBM plc we are here and we have received this opportunity,” said Msiska.

NBM plc also launched similar initiatives at Mzuzu University (Mzuni), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar), and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).