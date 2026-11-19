By Rose Cross Mahorya

MZUZU-(MANA)-Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman at Manda a Galu area, between Chibavi and Chibanja locations in Mzuzu City.

Mzuzu Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Edson Chipeni identified the suspect as Frackson Banda from Moyo Village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba District.

He said the suspect is suspected to have committed the offense on October 15, 2026.

Chipeni further said the victim was coming from Zigwagwa Market with other people who do business there and that they used a path that connects Chibanja and Chibavi.

“When they arrived at a place called Home Ground, they met members of the Community Policing Forum who were conducting patrols. The members ordered the group to sit down, but the victim pleaded with them and they released her.

“The suspect was among the people who remained seated. He claimed that he knew the victim and asked to escort her home; therefore, Community Policing Members released both of them,” he said.

Chipeni added that when the two arrived at Manda a Galu, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim and raped her.

“She sustained bruises on her body during the attack. After the incident, she reported the issue to Mzuzu Police Station, where police gave her a referral letter to Mzuzu Central Hospital for medical examinations and treatment.

“Results from the hospital revealed that she was raped,” he said.

According to the publicist, detectives launched investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Banda will appear before court to answer a charge of rape contrary to section 132 of the Penal Code