LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court on Tuesday, November 17, 2036 dismissed an application by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) seeking permission to challenge its deregistration by the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA).

In his ruling, Judge Howard Pemba found that HRDC failed to demonstrate an arguable case warranting a judicial review.

Attorney General Frank Mbeta, who represented NGORA in the matter, confirmed the development in an interview.

According to Mbeta, the court was satisfied that NGORA had followed the required legal procedures when it decided to deregister the human rights organisation.

This means HRDC is completely deregistered in Malawi.