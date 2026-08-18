It pours for Namiwa as CDEDI risks deregistration

….2 years without submitting annual reports..

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It never rains but pours for the executive director for Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Silvester Namiwa as his organisation risks deregistration because it has not submitted annual reports to the Non Governmental Organisations Regulatory Authority (NGORA).

All registered NGOs that fail to submit annual reports to NGORA, flout Section 22 of the NGO Act and are subjected to MK1 million fine and potential legal enforcement action under the NGO Act.

The required documents to be submitted include Annual Activity Report, Audited Financial Statements and Annual Return Report.

According to NGORA, submission of 2025 reports closed on June 30, 2026 and extended to July 31, 2026.

However, details have emerged that Namiwa has not submitted the reports for two consecutive years now and risk penalties that include deregistration of his registration.

Namiwa is failing to raise MK2 million for his court bail following his arrest over treason charges and publishing news likely to cause public alarm.

His bail conditions also demand MK3 million for two sureties each.

His lawyer asked the court to reconsider the bail conditions arguing that Namiwa cannot afford MK2 million.

But government prosecutor asked the court to maintain the bail conditions.

After being discharged from the hospital, Namiwa has returned to Maula prison for failing to meet the bail conditions.