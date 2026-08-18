FDH Netball Premier League: Vannesa Sisters shock Tigresses

…..Tigresses 51-56 Vannesa

By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe-based Vannesa Sisters produced a remarkable second-half comeback to stun seasoned side Tigresses 56-51 in a high-intensity FDH Netball Premier League encounter at the Blantyre Sports Arena netball court on Sunday afternoon.

The victory capped a memorable weekend for Vannesa Sisters, who collected four points from a possible six after winning against Prison Queens in Zomba on Saturday, losing to league leaders Kukoma Diamonds on Sunday morning and bouncing back to defeat Tigresses later in the afternoon.

The victory is another significant milestone in the rapid rise of Vannesa Sisters, a club formed in 2016 that has improved tremendously since taking netball more seriously.

Their progress became particularly evident in the 2025 FDH Netball Premier League season, when they finished fourth in their debut campaign. Their continued development has now seen the Lilongwe-based outfit establish itself among the country’s competitive sides and produce a statement victory against one of Malawi’s traditional netball powerhouses.

Tigresses started the match strongly, controlling proceedings in the opening two quarters. Tendai Masamba, Jessica Mazengera and Shabel Bengo were influential as the hosts established a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The seasoned side continued to dictate the game in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 29-27 advantage.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically after the break.

Coached by Chisomo Tibu, Vannesa Sisters returned from halftime with renewed determination, employing quick attacking play, accurate passing and increased speed to unsettle their opponents.

The visitors also made the most of their Super Shot opportunities, scoring three to help them take a narrow 42-40 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Tigresses attempted to fight back in the final quarter, but Vannesa Sisters maintained their intensity and composure to secure a memorable 56-51 victory.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations among the youthful Vannesa Sisters players, who regarded the result as one of their biggest victories of the season.

Vannesa Sisters shooter Shirra Nkhoma was subsequently named Player of the Match.

The result moves Vannesa Sisters into third position on the league table with eight points from five matches. They have won four games and suffered one defeat.

For Tigresses, the defeat leaves them seventh with two points from four matches, having won once and lost three times. The result further highlights the difficulties facing a team that has traditionally been regarded as one of the heavyweight sides in Malawian netball.

Speaking after the match, Vannesa Sisters coach Chisomo Tibu expressed delight with his players’ response after a difficult start.

“I am excited to return home with four points from possible six. Indeed, we struggled in the first and second quarters, but we encouraged the girls to pull up their socks at halftime,” Tibu said.

Tibu also praised his players for following the instructions given to them during the match, particularly after the interval.

Meanwhile, Tigresses coach Peace Chawinga blamed fatigue among her players for the defeat and revealed that the club’s financial difficulties were also affecting preparations and morale within the team.

“The team is struggling financially and this has also demoralized the spirit in the players. We are failing to prepare well ahead of our games. The team might be disbanding if the situation continues,” Chawinga said.

For Vannesa Sisters, Sunday’s result represents more than just three points. It is a reflection of the club’s steady development since its formation in 2016, with the team now showing the maturity and competitiveness that saw them finish fourth in their first FDH Netball Premier League season in 2025.

The youthful Lilongwe outfit will return to the Central Region with four points from a possible six, buoyed by a victory that could prove an important chapter in the club’s continuing rise in Malawian netball.

Their next assignment is against PACERS and Giants NC at Civo netball court in Lilongwe in week four.