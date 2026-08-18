BEAM Trust partners ISAMA in schools’ hygiene, sanitation drive campaign

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust has called on schools across the country to play a leading role in shaping a generation that values cleanliness, hygiene and healthy environment.

BEAM Trust Board Chairperson Dingiswayo Jere made the call in Lilongwe on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Trust and the Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA).

Jere said the partnership aims at strengthening hygiene and sanitation standards in schools as part of efforts to prevent diseases associated with poor sanitation and unhygienic environments.

“This partnership seeks to promote hygiene and sanitation in schools because we want to fight diseases that come as a result of lack of hygiene.

“As BEAM, we will facilitate training and provide support to all schools, both public and independent, in promoting good hygiene and sanitation,” said Jere.

He further challenged educational institutions to go beyond teaching academic subjects by instilling positive attitudes and behaviours towards cleanliness among learners.

“Our call to educational institutions like ISAMA is to build a new generation of people who have the right mindset on hygiene compliance,” he said.

In his remarks, ISAMA President Bishop Wycliff Chimwendo said the association was committed to ensuring that schools under its membership maintain high standards of hygiene and sanitation.

Chimwendo welcomed the partnership, describing it as a continuation of a relationship between BEAM and ISAMA that dates back to 2014.

“We are excited about this partnership, which dates back to 2014. As ISAMA, we always strive for a clean environment in our schools.

“We encourage our learners to maintain good hygiene, and we will mobilise them to continue upholding good hygiene standards,” said Chimwendo.

The partnership is expected to strengthen collaboration between the two organisations in promoting clean, safe and healthy learning environments in schools across Malawi including introduction of My Clean school my pride competition.