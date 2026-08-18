Politics of the Stomach: Governance challenges under the Peter Mutharika administration

By Rick Dzida

Malawi is not just suffering from bad governance; it is being systematically hollowed out by a predatory political elite.

President Peter Mutharika’s regime has elevated the politics of the stomach from a cliché into a devastating weapon of economic destruction. This is an administration driven entirely by immediate self-enrichment, luxury consumption, and a refusal to be held accountable.

As the ruling class gorges itself on state resources, their greed has triggered a catastrophic economic meltdown. This regime is actively crushing ordinary citizens under a mountain of debt, hyperinflation, and structural collapse.

The regime’s fiscal strategy is an absolute betrayal of the national trust. Instead of securing loans to build power grids, modern transport networks, or industrial hubs, the Mutharika administration is strangling the economy with unsustainable debt to fund recurrent consumption.

Millions in borrowed cash are aggressively burned on public sector wage inflation, excessive travel allowances, and government overheads.

Because this debt generates zero economic return, it does not build future revenue. Instead, it triggers a brutal foreign exchange (forex) shortage.

The state drains its foreign reserves just to service these consumption loans. This leaves local businesses unable to import essential machinery, raw materials, or medical supplies, bringing economic productivity to a grinding halt.

Agriculture—the literal backbone of Malawi—is being sacrificed to feed political greed, pushing the country to the brink of a catastrophic national food crisis.

For instance, the retail price of maize sits far below its actual production cost, broken by explosive commercial input prices and state neglect.

A standard 50kg bag of inorganic fertilizer has skyrocketed over K200,000, driven up by government-linked distribution monopolies.

Conversely, official crop pricing forces smallholders to sell a 50kg bag of maize for no more than K50,000. This dynamic creates a severe deficit where farmers pay significantly more for basic inputs and transport than they can recover at harvest.

By pricing local production out of existence, the regime is actively shutting down farms across the country.

Smallholders are abandoning their fields because they cannot afford input costs. With domestic maize production collapsing, national grain silos are emptying out completely.

This manufactured crisis will force Malawi to rely on expensive foreign food imports at a time when the state has no money, setting the stage for nationwide food shortages and mass starvation.

Furthermore, political campaigns under this regime operate like commercial investment ventures. Wealthy elites and business conglomerates fund expensive political bids with the explicit expectation of direct financial repayment. They invest heavily in party rallies, vehicles, and promotional materials.

Once the party secures power, competitive bidding is bypassed. The state rewards these financial backers with inflated government contracts, lucrative procurement deals, and tax exemptions. This system locks out competent local businesses and inflates the cost of public services.

Additionally, this administration relies heavily on regional affiliation and personal loyalty rather than professional qualifications for state appointments. Public institutions are frequently staffed using tribalism, regionalism, and appeasement.

For instance, this regime faced significant backlash for appointing a disproportional number of cabinet officials directly from the president’s home district.

In fact, the “Thyolo Cabinet” drew intense public criticism for packing key ministries with close loyalists and regional allies like Ben Phiri, Joseph Mwanaamveka, George Chaponda, and Mary Navicha.

This geographic concentration sidelined qualified experts from the Central and Northern regions, severely undermining institutional capability.

Moreover, the president’s frequent, unannounced private trips to South Africa have become a recurring feature of this administration. The details, agenda, and financing of these visits remain hidden from public view.

Regrettably, citizens carry the financial burden of luxury travel, and logistical support without any transparency regarding the expenditure of public funds.

Furthermore, this total lack of disclosure breaks the democratic bond of accountability. It leaves voters completely unaware of whether their head of state is managing national interests or resolving private affairs abroad.

Unfortunately, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is repeatedly being used for political leverage while close allies of the regime enjoy systemic immunity.

High-profile corruption cases involving politically connected individuals are regularly dropped without reaching a legal verdict.

For example, public outcry erupted in February 2026 when the state dropped major financial crime cases against former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Similarly, in June 2026, the state abruptly discontinued a long-running, six-year corruption case against former senior official Charles Mchacha, allowing well-connected political figures to walk free.

This trend reinforces a double standard where ordinary citizens face the full weight of the law, while the ruling class operates above it.

The regime’s refusal to build export industries while burning cash on foreign luxuries has completely emptied the national vault. Data from recent months shows an economic disaster that leaves the local currency utterly worthless.

Continuous, unproductive government borrowing forces the printing of money and drives up domestic demand without growing supply. The result is runaway inflation that devalues the local currency and strips citizens of their purchasing power.

By neglecting export-driven infrastructure and failing to curb luxury imports for government officials, the regime has completely emptied Malawi’s foreign exchange reserves.

Without forex, commercial banks cannot open lines of credit. Fuel imports are delayed, causing chronic energy blackouts and transport bottlenecks. These shortages further drive up the cost of production, pushing consumer inflation even higher in a devastating economic loop.

On the ground, the gap between the ruling class and the working citizen has triggered deep anger across the country. The public mood is moving from desperation to direct fury.

Chikondi Phiri, smallholder farmer from Lilongwe rural laments, “We spent all our savings on fertilizer, and now the state tells us they will only buy our maize for pocket change. I cannot pay back my farming loans, and I do not know how I will feed my children by next month. The politicians in Lilongwe are getting fat while our fields dry up.”



Such sentiments were also echoed by Mercy Banda, a primary school teacher from Blantyre saying , “Every single day prices change in the shop. Last week a loaf of bread was relatively affordable, today it is double! Our salaries remain stagnant and are worth nothing because the government keeps borrowing money to buy luxury SUVs for cabinet ministers. We are being robbed in broad daylight.”

But what is the way forward? To dismantle the ‘politics of the stomach’ and restore fiscal integrity, Malawi must implement immediate structural reforms, zithupsa zitumbulidwe.

First, pass legislation mandating that at least 70% of all external and domestic debt be channelled exclusively into legally verified, revenue-generating capital projects.

Second, overhaul agricultural subsidies to remove politically connected middlemen, lower fertilizer costs, and enforce a legally protected minimum price for maize that guarantees a profit margin for farmers.

Third, strip the executive branch of its power to hand out public offices as political currency. Introduce a fully independent, merit-based vetting system for all state appointments.

Fourth, provide the ACB with total financial autonomy and remove the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) authority to discontinue corruption cases involving public officials.

In conclusion, while the aforementioned concerns are persistent, optimism stipulates that the Mutharika regime has room for improvement by implementing such recommendations before the next 2030 General Elections.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor