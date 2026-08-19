UPND heads for dominant majority in Zambia’s 2026 National Assembly

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The United Party for National Development (UPND) is emerging as the dominant force in Zambia’s 2026 National Assembly, with 137 parliamentary seats listed in its favour as the country’s electoral picture takes shape.
The figures, based on the latest constituency results compiled from reported election outcomes, show the NRPUP with 60 seats, independent candidates with 20, the Republican Party with five, the Citizens’ Front with two and the Zambia Must Prosper party with one. One constituency, Lumezi North, has a postponed election, while the result for Mandevu remains unconfirmed.
The reported distribution would give the UPND a sizeable parliamentary advantage, placing the party well ahead of its closest rival and potentially giving it significant influence over legislative business in the new National Assembly.
The party’s reported victories span several regions, including Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern, Muchinga, Southern and Western provinces.
In Lusaka Province, UPND candidates are listed as winners in constituencies including Chilanga South, Chilanga North, Chongwe West, Kafue West, Kafue East, Kanyama, Lusaka Central, Munali, Roma, Rufunsa and Nkombwa.
The party has also recorded a strong showing in Southern Province, where its listed victories include Choma Central, Choma South, Gwembe, Itezhi-Tezhi East and West, Kalomo Central, Kalomo South, Kazungula North and South, Livingstone Central, Maramba, Mazabuka Central, Monze Central, Monze East, Namwala East and West, Pemba, Siavonga, Sinazongwe and other constituencies.
Western Province has contributed another substantial group of seats to the UPND tally, including Kalabo Central and South, Liuwa, Kaoma Central, Mangango, Luena, Luampa East and West, Lukulu North and South, Mongu Central, Mongu East, Nalikwanda, Nalolo, Nkeyema, Senanga North and South, Sesheke East and West, Shangombo North and South, Sikongo and Sioma.
The party’s reported representation also stretches into the Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern and Muchinga regions, with constituencies such as Konkola, Roan, Lufwanyama West, Mpongwe West, Bwana Mkubwa, Chipata Central, Sinda, Nakonde, Solwezi North, Mporokoso, Lunte and Luwingu Central among those listed.
The reported UPND parliamentary contingent includes:
- Katuba — Nkulukusa Mwabashike
- Keembe East — Chiminsa Emmanuel
- Keembe West — Kasune Princess
- Chisamba — Chowa Martin
- Mwomboshi — Kasanda Chushi C
- Kapiri Mposhi West — Kakubo Stanley K
- Luano — Chibuye Christopher
- Mkushi South — Chisanga Sydney
- Mumbwa Central — Chisuku Clarence
- Mwembezhi East — Shikabwali Ferd
- Mwembezhi West — Milambo Austin C
- Konkola — Sichone Lucky
- Roan — Chibuye Joel
- Lufwanyama West — Siachisumo Kenny
- Mpongwe West — Kasambo Emmanuel
- Bwana Mkubwa — Mwambazi Warren C
- Chadiza East — Phiri Yamikani
- Chasefu South — Nyambose Misheck
- Chipangali East — Lubusha Andrew Z
- Chipata Central — Mwanza George
- Luangeni — Moyo Moses F
- Lusangazi Central — Lungu Douglas
- Sinda — Tembo Masauso K
- Chifunabuli South — Kapala Peter C
- Mweru — Mulwanda Lesley
- Bangweulu — Mampa Happy D
- Chilanga South — Situmbeko Ngenda
- Chilanga North — Hlazo Sipho
- Chongwe West — Chasha Martin L
- Kafue West — Mwaliteta Obvious S
- Kafue East — Malambo Buumba
- Kanyama — Hamaambo Cleopatra M
- Lusaka Central — Mlewa Msaiwale J
- Munali — Sipalo Thomas
- Roma — Kasikili Ross J
- Rufunsa — Mulyata Sheal S
- Nkombwa — Simbeye Jairo
- Nakonde — Simwanza Simon P
- Chavuma — Lumayi Victor
- Ikeleng’I — Masuwa Paul
- Kabompo West — Chipango Hillary
- Kalumbila — Mukumbi Nicholas M
- Kasempa — Tambatamba Brenda M
- Mufwashi — Kakonkanya Brian
- Manyinga — Lihefu Robert
- Dongwe — Mbalau Davies
- Mushindamo — Katakwe Alex
- Mwinilunga West — Kapaipi Jonathan K
- Solwezi North — Mulusa Stafford
- Zambezi West — Musumali Vumango P
- Chilubi — Chitembo Mathias
- Kaputa — Nkandu Elvis C
- Kundabwika — Ng’Onga Maxas K
- Lunte — Chasaya Katongo
- Luwingu Central — Mucheleka Patrick M
- Saise — Sikazwe Remmy
- Mporokoso — Chileshe Wedden
- Chimbamilonga — Pasuwa Moses
- Chikankata — Sabao Jaqueline
- Choma Central — Mweetwa Conellius
- Mbabala — Munsanje Joseph S
- Choma South — Mwiinde Trevor S
- Gwembe — Simuzingili Tyson
- Itezhi-Tezhi East — Nanjuwa Credo
- Itezhi-Tezhi West — Mutinta Twaambo E
- Dundumwezi — Sing’Ombe Edgar
- Kalomo Central — Kamboni Harry S
- Kalomo South — Edgar Siakacoma
- Kazungula South — Mukuni Siasiloka
- Kazungula North — Andeleki Clement
- Livingstone Central — Mayangwa Gracious
- Maramba — Kabba Yvonne
- Magoye East — Malambo Mweemba
- Mazabuka Central — Lilanda Vincent
- Magoye West — Kabunda Nachombe
- Bweengwa — Michelo Kasauta
- Monze Central — Shakantu Yvonne
- Moomba — Chaatila Fred C
- Monze East — Mwiimbu Jacob
- Namwala West — Mapani Herbert
- Namwala East — Chiboola Olive C
- Pemba — Habeenzu Obey H
- Siavonga — Mulunda Darius
- Sinazongwe — Siakole Nchimunya
- Kariba — Sialubalo Gift S
- Kalabo Central — Simushi Akufuna
- Liuwa — Musokotwane Situmbeko
- Kalabo South — Miyutu Chinga
- Kaoma Central — Sitwala Morgan S
- Mangango — Mwene Luhamba
- Luena — Chimwaso Maliti M
- Luampa East — Chikote Makozo
- Luampa West — Sachiyenge Chinyama M
- Lukulu North — Kahale Kahale F
- Lukulu South — Kalila Christopher K
- Mitete — Mutelo Misheck
- Mongu Central — Makai Makai
- Nalikwanda — Sibote Warreny M
- Mongu East — Nawa Christopher M
- Nalolo — Wamunyima Imanga
- Nkeyema — Mbangweta Kapelwa
- Senanga South — Mufalali Likando M
- Senanga North — Ndumba Brian M
- Sesheke East — Kangombe Romeo
- Sesheke West — Misebezi Fredrick L
- Shangombo South — Mubika Mubika
- Shangombo North — Moola Beauty N
- Sikongo — Simushi Mayungo
- Sioma — Mandandi Kaliye
- Nangoma — Nzovu Collins
- Lufwanyama East — Matambo Elisha
- Musangu — Favourite
- Nkundalila — Banda Emmanuel
With one constituency postponed and another yet to be confirmed, the parliamentary balance remains subject to final electoral confirmation. However, the current figures indicate that the UPND is positioned to enter the new National Assembly with a commanding numerical advantage.
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