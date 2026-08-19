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UPND heads for dominant majority in Zambia’s 2026 National Assembly

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by

Burnett Munthali

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The United Party for National Development (UPND) is emerging as the dominant force in Zambia’s 2026 National Assembly, with 137 parliamentary seats listed in its favour as the country’s electoral picture takes shape.

The figures, based on the latest constituency results compiled from reported election outcomes, show the NRPUP with 60 seats, independent candidates with 20, the Republican Party with five, the Citizens’ Front with two and the Zambia Must Prosper party with one. One constituency, Lumezi North, has a postponed election, while the result for Mandevu remains unconfirmed.

The reported distribution would give the UPND a sizeable parliamentary advantage, placing the party well ahead of its closest rival and potentially giving it significant influence over legislative business in the new National Assembly.

The party’s reported victories span several regions, including Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern, Muchinga, Southern and Western provinces.

In Lusaka Province, UPND candidates are listed as winners in constituencies including Chilanga South, Chilanga North, Chongwe West, Kafue West, Kafue East, Kanyama, Lusaka Central, Munali, Roma, Rufunsa and Nkombwa.

The party has also recorded a strong showing in Southern Province, where its listed victories include Choma Central, Choma South, Gwembe, Itezhi-Tezhi East and West, Kalomo Central, Kalomo South, Kazungula North and South, Livingstone Central, Maramba, Mazabuka Central, Monze Central, Monze East, Namwala East and West, Pemba, Siavonga, Sinazongwe and other constituencies.

Western Province has contributed another substantial group of seats to the UPND tally, including Kalabo Central and South, Liuwa, Kaoma Central, Mangango, Luena, Luampa East and West, Lukulu North and South, Mongu Central, Mongu East, Nalikwanda, Nalolo, Nkeyema, Senanga North and South, Sesheke East and West, Shangombo North and South, Sikongo and Sioma.

The party’s reported representation also stretches into the Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern and Muchinga regions, with constituencies such as Konkola, Roan, Lufwanyama West, Mpongwe West, Bwana Mkubwa, Chipata Central, Sinda, Nakonde, Solwezi North, Mporokoso, Lunte and Luwingu Central among those listed.

The reported UPND parliamentary contingent includes:

  1. Katuba — Nkulukusa Mwabashike
  2. Keembe East — Chiminsa Emmanuel
  3. Keembe West — Kasune Princess
  4. Chisamba — Chowa Martin
  5. Mwomboshi — Kasanda Chushi C
  6. Kapiri Mposhi West — Kakubo Stanley K
  7. Luano — Chibuye Christopher
  8. Mkushi South — Chisanga Sydney
  9. Mumbwa Central — Chisuku Clarence
  10. Mwembezhi East — Shikabwali Ferd
  11. Mwembezhi West — Milambo Austin C
  12. Konkola — Sichone Lucky
  13. Roan — Chibuye Joel
  14. Lufwanyama West — Siachisumo Kenny
  15. Mpongwe West — Kasambo Emmanuel
  16. Bwana Mkubwa — Mwambazi Warren C
  17. Chadiza East — Phiri Yamikani
  18. Chasefu South — Nyambose Misheck
  19. Chipangali East — Lubusha Andrew Z
  20. Chipata Central — Mwanza George
  21. Luangeni — Moyo Moses F
  22. Lusangazi Central — Lungu Douglas
  23. Sinda — Tembo Masauso K
  24. Chifunabuli South — Kapala Peter C
  25. Mweru — Mulwanda Lesley
  26. Bangweulu — Mampa Happy D
  27. Chilanga South — Situmbeko Ngenda
  28. Chilanga North — Hlazo Sipho
  29. Chongwe West — Chasha Martin L
  30. Kafue West — Mwaliteta Obvious S
  31. Kafue East — Malambo Buumba
  32. Kanyama — Hamaambo Cleopatra M
  33. Lusaka Central — Mlewa Msaiwale J
  34. Munali — Sipalo Thomas
  35. Roma — Kasikili Ross J
  36. Rufunsa — Mulyata Sheal S
  37. Nkombwa — Simbeye Jairo
  38. Nakonde — Simwanza Simon P
  39. Chavuma — Lumayi Victor
  40. Ikeleng’I — Masuwa Paul
  41. Kabompo West — Chipango Hillary
  42. Kalumbila — Mukumbi Nicholas M
  43. Kasempa — Tambatamba Brenda M
  44. Mufwashi — Kakonkanya Brian
  45. Manyinga — Lihefu Robert
  46. Dongwe — Mbalau Davies
  47. Mushindamo — Katakwe Alex
  48. Mwinilunga West — Kapaipi Jonathan K
  49. Solwezi North — Mulusa Stafford
  50. Zambezi West — Musumali Vumango P
  51. Chilubi — Chitembo Mathias
  52. Kaputa — Nkandu Elvis C
  53. Kundabwika — Ng’Onga Maxas K
  54. Lunte — Chasaya Katongo
  55. Luwingu Central — Mucheleka Patrick M
  56. Saise — Sikazwe Remmy
  57. Mporokoso — Chileshe Wedden
  58. Chimbamilonga — Pasuwa Moses
  59. Chikankata — Sabao Jaqueline
  60. Choma Central — Mweetwa Conellius
  61. Mbabala — Munsanje Joseph S
  62. Choma South — Mwiinde Trevor S
  63. Gwembe — Simuzingili Tyson
  64. Itezhi-Tezhi East — Nanjuwa Credo
  65. Itezhi-Tezhi West — Mutinta Twaambo E
  66. Dundumwezi — Sing’Ombe Edgar
  67. Kalomo Central — Kamboni Harry S
  68. Kalomo South — Edgar Siakacoma
  69. Kazungula South — Mukuni Siasiloka
  70. Kazungula North — Andeleki Clement
  71. Livingstone Central — Mayangwa Gracious
  72. Maramba — Kabba Yvonne
  73. Magoye East — Malambo Mweemba
  74. Mazabuka Central — Lilanda Vincent
  75. Magoye West — Kabunda Nachombe
  76. Bweengwa — Michelo Kasauta
  77. Monze Central — Shakantu Yvonne
  78. Moomba — Chaatila Fred C
  79. Monze East — Mwiimbu Jacob
  80. Namwala West — Mapani Herbert
  81. Namwala East — Chiboola Olive C
  82. Pemba — Habeenzu Obey H
  83. Siavonga — Mulunda Darius
  84. Sinazongwe — Siakole Nchimunya
  85. Kariba — Sialubalo Gift S
  86. Kalabo Central — Simushi Akufuna
  87. Liuwa — Musokotwane Situmbeko
  88. Kalabo South — Miyutu Chinga
  89. Kaoma Central — Sitwala Morgan S
  90. Mangango — Mwene Luhamba
  91. Luena — Chimwaso Maliti M
  92. Luampa East — Chikote Makozo
  93. Luampa West — Sachiyenge Chinyama M
  94. Lukulu North — Kahale Kahale F
  95. Lukulu South — Kalila Christopher K
  96. Mitete — Mutelo Misheck
  97. Mongu Central — Makai Makai
  98. Nalikwanda — Sibote Warreny M
  99. Mongu East — Nawa Christopher M
  100. Nalolo — Wamunyima Imanga
  101. Nkeyema — Mbangweta Kapelwa
  102. Senanga South — Mufalali Likando M
  103. Senanga North — Ndumba Brian M
  104. Sesheke East — Kangombe Romeo
  105. Sesheke West — Misebezi Fredrick L
  106. Shangombo South — Mubika Mubika
  107. Shangombo North — Moola Beauty N
  108. Sikongo — Simushi Mayungo
  109. Sioma — Mandandi Kaliye
  110. Nangoma — Nzovu Collins
  111. Lufwanyama East — Matambo Elisha
  112. Musangu — Favourite
  113. Nkundalila — Banda Emmanuel

With one constituency postponed and another yet to be confirmed, the parliamentary balance remains subject to final electoral confirmation. However, the current figures indicate that the UPND is positioned to enter the new National Assembly with a commanding numerical advantage.

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Burnett Munthali

Burnett Munthali is a Maravipost Political analyst (also known as political scientists) he covers Malawi political systems, how they originated, developed, and operate. he researches and analyzes the Malawi and Regional governments, political ideas, policies, political trends, and foreign relations.

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