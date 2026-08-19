UPND heads for dominant majority in Zambia’s 2026 National Assembly

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The United Party for National Development (UPND) is emerging as the dominant force in Zambia’s 2026 National Assembly, with 137 parliamentary seats listed in its favour as the country’s electoral picture takes shape.

The figures, based on the latest constituency results compiled from reported election outcomes, show the NRPUP with 60 seats, independent candidates with 20, the Republican Party with five, the Citizens’ Front with two and the Zambia Must Prosper party with one. One constituency, Lumezi North, has a postponed election, while the result for Mandevu remains unconfirmed.

The reported distribution would give the UPND a sizeable parliamentary advantage, placing the party well ahead of its closest rival and potentially giving it significant influence over legislative business in the new National Assembly.

The party’s reported victories span several regions, including Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern, Muchinga, Southern and Western provinces.

In Lusaka Province, UPND candidates are listed as winners in constituencies including Chilanga South, Chilanga North, Chongwe West, Kafue West, Kafue East, Kanyama, Lusaka Central, Munali, Roma, Rufunsa and Nkombwa.

The party has also recorded a strong showing in Southern Province, where its listed victories include Choma Central, Choma South, Gwembe, Itezhi-Tezhi East and West, Kalomo Central, Kalomo South, Kazungula North and South, Livingstone Central, Maramba, Mazabuka Central, Monze Central, Monze East, Namwala East and West, Pemba, Siavonga, Sinazongwe and other constituencies.

Western Province has contributed another substantial group of seats to the UPND tally, including Kalabo Central and South, Liuwa, Kaoma Central, Mangango, Luena, Luampa East and West, Lukulu North and South, Mongu Central, Mongu East, Nalikwanda, Nalolo, Nkeyema, Senanga North and South, Sesheke East and West, Shangombo North and South, Sikongo and Sioma.

The party’s reported representation also stretches into the Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern and Muchinga regions, with constituencies such as Konkola, Roan, Lufwanyama West, Mpongwe West, Bwana Mkubwa, Chipata Central, Sinda, Nakonde, Solwezi North, Mporokoso, Lunte and Luwingu Central among those listed.

The reported UPND parliamentary contingent includes:

Katuba — Nkulukusa Mwabashike Keembe East — Chiminsa Emmanuel Keembe West — Kasune Princess Chisamba — Chowa Martin Mwomboshi — Kasanda Chushi C Kapiri Mposhi West — Kakubo Stanley K Luano — Chibuye Christopher Mkushi South — Chisanga Sydney Mumbwa Central — Chisuku Clarence Mwembezhi East — Shikabwali Ferd Mwembezhi West — Milambo Austin C Konkola — Sichone Lucky Roan — Chibuye Joel Lufwanyama West — Siachisumo Kenny Mpongwe West — Kasambo Emmanuel Bwana Mkubwa — Mwambazi Warren C Chadiza East — Phiri Yamikani Chasefu South — Nyambose Misheck Chipangali East — Lubusha Andrew Z Chipata Central — Mwanza George Luangeni — Moyo Moses F Lusangazi Central — Lungu Douglas Sinda — Tembo Masauso K Chifunabuli South — Kapala Peter C Mweru — Mulwanda Lesley Bangweulu — Mampa Happy D Chilanga South — Situmbeko Ngenda Chilanga North — Hlazo Sipho Chongwe West — Chasha Martin L Kafue West — Mwaliteta Obvious S Kafue East — Malambo Buumba Kanyama — Hamaambo Cleopatra M Lusaka Central — Mlewa Msaiwale J Munali — Sipalo Thomas Roma — Kasikili Ross J Rufunsa — Mulyata Sheal S Nkombwa — Simbeye Jairo Nakonde — Simwanza Simon P Chavuma — Lumayi Victor Ikeleng’I — Masuwa Paul Kabompo West — Chipango Hillary Kalumbila — Mukumbi Nicholas M Kasempa — Tambatamba Brenda M Mufwashi — Kakonkanya Brian Manyinga — Lihefu Robert Dongwe — Mbalau Davies Mushindamo — Katakwe Alex Mwinilunga West — Kapaipi Jonathan K Solwezi North — Mulusa Stafford Zambezi West — Musumali Vumango P Chilubi — Chitembo Mathias Kaputa — Nkandu Elvis C Kundabwika — Ng’Onga Maxas K Lunte — Chasaya Katongo Luwingu Central — Mucheleka Patrick M Saise — Sikazwe Remmy Mporokoso — Chileshe Wedden Chimbamilonga — Pasuwa Moses Chikankata — Sabao Jaqueline Choma Central — Mweetwa Conellius Mbabala — Munsanje Joseph S Choma South — Mwiinde Trevor S Gwembe — Simuzingili Tyson Itezhi-Tezhi East — Nanjuwa Credo Itezhi-Tezhi West — Mutinta Twaambo E Dundumwezi — Sing’Ombe Edgar Kalomo Central — Kamboni Harry S Kalomo South — Edgar Siakacoma Kazungula South — Mukuni Siasiloka Kazungula North — Andeleki Clement Livingstone Central — Mayangwa Gracious Maramba — Kabba Yvonne Magoye East — Malambo Mweemba Mazabuka Central — Lilanda Vincent Magoye West — Kabunda Nachombe Bweengwa — Michelo Kasauta Monze Central — Shakantu Yvonne Moomba — Chaatila Fred C Monze East — Mwiimbu Jacob Namwala West — Mapani Herbert Namwala East — Chiboola Olive C Pemba — Habeenzu Obey H Siavonga — Mulunda Darius Sinazongwe — Siakole Nchimunya Kariba — Sialubalo Gift S Kalabo Central — Simushi Akufuna Liuwa — Musokotwane Situmbeko Kalabo South — Miyutu Chinga Kaoma Central — Sitwala Morgan S Mangango — Mwene Luhamba Luena — Chimwaso Maliti M Luampa East — Chikote Makozo Luampa West — Sachiyenge Chinyama M Lukulu North — Kahale Kahale F Lukulu South — Kalila Christopher K Mitete — Mutelo Misheck Mongu Central — Makai Makai Nalikwanda — Sibote Warreny M Mongu East — Nawa Christopher M Nalolo — Wamunyima Imanga Nkeyema — Mbangweta Kapelwa Senanga South — Mufalali Likando M Senanga North — Ndumba Brian M Sesheke East — Kangombe Romeo Sesheke West — Misebezi Fredrick L Shangombo South — Mubika Mubika Shangombo North — Moola Beauty N Sikongo — Simushi Mayungo Sioma — Mandandi Kaliye Nangoma — Nzovu Collins Lufwanyama East — Matambo Elisha Musangu — Favourite Nkundalila — Banda Emmanuel

With one constituency postponed and another yet to be confirmed, the parliamentary balance remains subject to final electoral confirmation. However, the current figures indicate that the UPND is positioned to enter the new National Assembly with a commanding numerical advantage.