Why MEC chair Mtalimanja must face impeachment over Nsanje South, Mangochi East chaos

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The decision by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to postpone court-sanctioned fresh parliamentary elections in Nsanje South and Mangochi East on September 29 2026 is not just administrative failure.

It is a direct assault on the constitutional right to representation, and it raises serious questions about the leadership of MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja.

When an electoral body uses access to ballot materials as leverage in a rental dispute, it is holding citizens hostage, and in a democracy that is grounds for accountability at the highest level, including impeachment.

The facts are now public. Attorney General Frank Mbeta has made it clear that the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is not obliged to pay rent for the sealed MEC Njewa warehouse in Lilongwe. According to Mbeta, when Treasury funds MEC, part of that allocation is supposed to cover such rentals, not the Lands Ministry.

In a witness statement, Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu also distanced his ministry, saying to his knowledge MEC directly leases Njewa from property owners and that the June 5 2026 court order does not require him to facilitate any payment for that warehouse.

Here is where MEC contradicts itself. In its own statement, MEC says the lease expired on March 31 2026, that negotiations were concluded in good time, but that approval was delayed because of government expenditure control measures announced in February 2026.

MEC then says it has been “holding over” while waiting for authorization to execute the lease and pay.

Yet the same commission is now telling Malawians that it cannot access materials and therefore cannot hold elections.

The question Malawians must ask is simple: if MEC had complied with the executive directive to relocate to Blantyre, where government had already identified a warehouse, would we be having this crisis today? The answer is no.

By now MEC would have settled in Blantyre and the by-elections would not have stalled.

Instead, MEC insisted on keeping the expensive Lilongwe warehouse at Njewa.

The DPP-led government under Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has never interfered with the operations of MEC.

What the government did was to provide a working environment and to enforce fiscal discipline across all institutions.

MEC, through Chair Mtalimanja, defied the order to relocate to Blantyre citing independence, while at the same time failing to pay for the Lilongwe facility it preferred.

That is not independence, that is poor management.

The cost of this standoff is being paid by voters in Nsanje South and Mangochi East.

Section 62 of the Constitution guarantees every constituency representation.

By denying people the right to vote and by denying them timely development that comes with having an MP in Parliament, MEC has crossed the line from administration into constitutional violation.

Civil society has already said people are being denied representation through circumstances that should never have been allowed.

Impeachment exists precisely for this: when a public office holder fails to uphold the Constitution and brings the institution into disrepute.

Mtalimanja’s MEC has failed to safeguard electoral materials, failed to budget and pay for its own premises, failed to heed government guidance on relocation, and ultimately failed the voter.

That chain of failures cannot be excused as a funding delay.

In the middle of this, Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu has been clean.

He has stated on record that his ministry is not a party to the Njewa lease and the court order does not bind him.

Rather than playing politics, he has focused on audits, registries and housing delivery.

To praise him in this episode is not partisan, it is factual.

Malawians deserve an electoral commission that puts the voter first, not one that negotiates with landlords while constituencies wait.

If MEC cannot manage warehouses and timelines, it cannot manage elections.

For holding people to ransom and for the avoidable disenfranchisement of Nsanje South and Mangochi East, Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja must be held to account. Parliament must begin impeachment proceedings.