Malawi judge Kachale urges male police officers to seek help amid mounting pressures

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A High Court judge has urged male police officers to speak openly about emotional and psychological difficulties, warning that the pressures associated with policing, family responsibilities and economic hardship can have serious consequences when left unaddressed.

The local media reported that Justice Chifundo Kachale made the remarks on Monday at the Area 3 Police Offices in Lilongwe during the first men’s conference organised by the Central West Region Police, which brought together male officers from across the city.

Kachale encouraged officers to abandon the perception that seeking emotional support is a sign of weakness.

He said the demanding nature of police work, combined with financial pressures, can expose officers to significant stress, while workplace culture may discourage them from discussing their struggles.

He urged officers who are experiencing difficulties to seek assistance from people they trust and stressed that expressing emotions, including crying, should not be regarded as incompatible with masculinity.

The judge also encouraged married officers to communicate openly with their spouses about household finances, including their salaries, and to support their wives in pursuing small businesses as a way of strengthening household resilience.

Mental health specialist Mark Chalamanda advised the officers to avoid becoming consumed by past mistakes and instead concentrate on circumstances they can influence in the present and future.

Chalamanda said focusing on personal strengths and positive aspects of life could help officers cope with stress and depressive feelings.

Pastor Reuben Chilera, meanwhile, warned the officers against extramarital relationships, saying such affairs could create additional emotional and social pressures.

Central West Region Police operations officer Hanleck Chingolo said the discussion was particularly important because officers routinely encounter challenges that affect both their personal wellbeing and professional lives.

He said stigma often prevents officers from discussing their problems, making initiatives aimed at encouraging openness and access to mental health support particularly relevant.

The conference reflects growing calls for greater attention to the psychological wellbeing of law-enforcement personnel, whose work frequently exposes them to high-pressure and potentially traumatic situations.