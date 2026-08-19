US Supremacy in Freefall?

.….Trump Accused of Weakness….

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Is America losing its grip on the world? Critics say Donald Trump’s latest moves are raising serious questions about U.S. strength and credibility.

Some Americans argue that Trump has weakened American global leadership, claiming that adversaries may no longer fear the United States as they once did.

Now, a new controversy is putting that debate back in the spotlight.

Trump’s reported decision to reduce major U.S.-South Korean military exercises has sparked concerns about America’s commitment to defending its allies and deterring threats from North Korea.

CNN military journalist Brad Lendon says the move is reviving questions about whether Washington can still convince its allies—and its adversaries—that it is prepared to respond to a crisis.

For critics, the message is worrying: if the United States reduces military pressure after confronting Kim Jong-un, could North Korea interpret that as weakness?

Supporters of Trump, however, could argue that reducing exercises is a strategic decision designed to lower tensions and avoid unnecessary escalation.