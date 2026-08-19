BEAM Trust, Police women welfare pair to improve hygiene, sanitation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In an effort to improve sanitation and hygiene in police stations and surrounding areas, Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust has partnered with the Malawi Police Women Welfare Association.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lilongwe on Tuesday, August 19, 2026, BEAM Trust Board Chairperson Dingiswayo Jere said the organisation is committed to working with the police to transform their environment.

Jere emphasised that police officers do a great job protecting the country and deserve to work in clean and healthy surroundings.

Inspector General’s wife, Rhoda Luhanga said the Police Women Welfare is ready to work with BEAM Trust and ensure the partnership achieves its goals.

She said the association would do its best to support efforts aimed at improving sanitation in police environments.

Beam Trust whose founder and matron is Malawi First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has also partner with Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) and Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) on the hygiene and sanitation drive campaign.