First Lady Gertrude Mutharika aids Police Women with MK10m, 5 sewing machines

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi First Lady and Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust Patron Professor Gertrude Mutharika has donated MK10 million and Five sewing machines to the Malawi Police Service Women Welfare.

She made the donation on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe during the launch of a partnership between BEAM Trust and Malawi Police Service Women Welfare, aimed at promoting sanitation, hygiene and the overall wellbeing of police families and communities.

First Lady Mutharika called for collective efforts in maintaining cleanliness across the country, saying both institutions share a common vision of fostering healthier, safer and more resilient communities.

Women Welfare Patron and spouse to Inspector General Richard Luhanga, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rhoda Luhanga, described the partnership as a major boost. She said it will strengthen programs on hygiene, sanitation and economic empowerment, including the Umoyo wa Thanzi programme on Police FM.

The Malawi Police Service Women Welfare, established in 1974, continues to champion the welfare and empowerment of policewomen and their families.

BEAM Trust has also made Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Minibus Owners Association of (MOAM) and Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) on hygiene and sanitation campaign drive.