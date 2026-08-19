Heroines Scorchers are in town

…..As Malawi First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, Government officials elcome Scorchers at KIA

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika, together with senior government officials, on Wednesday welcomed the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) following their historic run to the finals of the continental competition.

The reception was organised as a gesture of appreciation and motivation for the team after displaying outstanding performance and making the nation proud by reaching the final.

Among the government officials who joined the First Lady in welcoming the team were Minister of Sports Alfred Gangata, Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu, Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi, Member of Parliament for Susan Dossi, and Grace Mkwelepeta, MP for Zomba Malosa, among other government officials.

The officials applauded the Scorchers for their determination, resilience and commitment, describing their achievement as a source of national pride and inspiration to young girls across Malawi.

In an interview with minister of Sports Alfred Gangata says heading of the speaker during the WAFCON symbolised his joy and support for the women’s team

The warm welcome at KIA marked a moment of celebration as the nation continues to rally behind the team ahead of their next challenge.