Tanzania at Heart of East Africa Migration Response, IOM Chief Says

IOM DG Pope and President Samia Suluhu Hassan reaffirm their commitment to strengthening cooperation on safe, orderly and regular migration in Tanzania and across the region. Photo: IOM



Geneva, Switzerland, 19 August 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – The United Republic of Tanzania and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are strengthening cooperation on safe and regular migration, labour mobility, migrant protection and climate-related mobility, as countries across East and Southern Africa work together to respond to growing migration pressures and opportunities.

Migration remains a defining feature of the region, which hosts more than 12.7 million international migrants, over 16 million internally displaced people and approximately 5.4 million refugees.

“Tanzania is at the heart of some of the most important migration conversations taking place in Africa today,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope. “From labour mobility and skills development to refugee protection and climate-related displacement, regional cooperation can help turn migration into an opportunity for people, communities and economies.”

As a country of origin, transit, destination and refuge, Tanzania serves as a key hub for migration dialogue and coordination across East and Southern Africa. The country currently chairs the Regional Ministerial Forum on Migration and hosts IOM’s African Capacity Building Centre (ACBC), which supports migration governance and professional training across the continent.

During her visit to the United Republic of Tanzania this week, Pope met President Samia Suluhu Hassan, government officials, United Nations partners and migration stakeholders to discuss migration governance, labour mobility, border management, climate mobility and regional cooperation.

Discussions focused on advancing Tanzania’s National Migration Policy, strengthening migration coordination, border and data systems, and supporting safe and regular mobility across the region. DG Pope also joined the launch of the country’s National Coordination Mechanism on Migration and took part in the handover of the Chairpersonship of the Regional Ministerial Forum on Migration for East and Horn of Africa.

The need for stronger regional cooperation is also underscored by growing climate and displacement pressures. Climate-related movements across the region increased by 16% in 2024, highlighting the importance of policies that strengthen emergency preparedness and regional cooperation.

Pope also highlighted Tanzania’s contribution to regional capacity-building through institutions such as the African Capacity Building Centre in Moshi and the Tanzania Regional Immigration Training Academy.

The Migration and Urbanization Monograph, launched in 2026 and drawing on data from the 2022 Population and Housing Census, indicates that Tanzania hosts more than 280,000 international migrants. This highlights the importance of evidence-based migration governance and informed policymaking to maximize the benefits of migration while addressing its challenges.

IOM and the Government of Tanzania have worked together for decades to advance migration governance, labour mobility, migrant protection, migration health and climate resilience. The visit reinforced a shared commitment to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration while supporting development and stability across the region.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of International Organization for Migration

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