IOM Chief Commits to Strengthen Migration Management and Climate Action in Inaugural Botswana Visit

GENEVA, Switzerland, 16 December 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Director General Amy Pope concluded a significant visit to Botswana, reaffirming IOM’s commitment to advancing migration management, supporting climate resilience, and creating opportunities for safe, regular migration pathways.

During her visit, DG Pope met with Mr. President of Botswana Duma Boko, as well as senior government ministers, donors, and UN agency colleagues. Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between IOM and Botswana to leverage the country’s strategic position in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, for enhanced migration governance and climate adaptation strategies.

Highlighting Botswana’s leadership within the SADC on regional integration and migration management, DG Pope noted that Botswana can serve as a model for other nations in creating regular migration pathways that ensure safety, dignity, and economic prosperity for migrants.

“When well-managed, migration is a pathway to opportunity and development, and Botswana’s leadership in this region is helping to seize that opportunity,” DG Pope said. “IOM is proud to partner with Botswana to advance data-driven migration systems, combat trafficking, and enhance climate resilience. Together, we can create migration pathways that not only protect migrants but also strengthen economic prosperity across the region.”

The discussions also addressed the pressing issue of the impact of climate change. DG Pope commended the Government of Botswana and Mr. President Duma Boko for his role as an advocate for the rights of migrants. This role will underscore Botswana’s dedication to facilitating regular pathways for migrants as well as integrating human mobility into climate policies, leveraging migration as an adaptation strategy, and mitigating climate risks in the region.

On the final day of the two-day visit, DG Pope officiated the opening of a new IOM Migration Health Assessment Centre (MHAC). The facility will provide health services to migrants and refugees, stressing the importance of the often-overlooked health and medical needs of these communities.

IOM reaffirmed its commitment to working with Botswana to strengthen mechanisms to prevent trafficking, protect victims, and prosecute offenders. This aligns with IOM’s broader goal of promoting safe and dignified migration in the region.

Looking ahead, IOM will continue to work closely with the Government of Botswana and its partners to foster inclusive policies and programs that empower migrants and communities. By advancing collaboration, innovation, and leadership, Botswana is well-positioned to address migration challenges and harness its transformative potential for sustainable development.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of IOM.

For more information, please contact:

Yvonne Ndege, yndege@iom.int

The post IOM Chief Commits to Strengthen Migration Management and Climate Action in Inaugural Botswana Visit appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)