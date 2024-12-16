Aleph Hospitality solidifies market leadership in Ethiopia

The Dubai-based hospitality group adds four new hotels in Ethiopia

Dubai, UAE, December 16, 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa, has announced four new hotels in Ethiopia, further solidifying its market leadership in the region.

In 2024 alone, Aleph Hospitality added 13 new hotels to its portfolio and now boasts an active pipeline of over 30 hotels across the Middle East and Africa. A strong reason for the company’s success is the fact that over 60% of existing hotel owners have entrusted Aleph Hospitality with the management of more than one property. This confidence is reflected in the new hotels announced in Ethiopia.

The new additions to Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio in Ethiopia include:

The Elilly International Hotel, a five-star city hotel located in Addis Ababa’s Kazanchis business district, just a two-minute walk from the United Nations Conference Centre and four kilometres from Bole International Airport. The hotel features 154 suites, four food & beverage outlets, a gym, sauna, steam rooms, and swimming pool as well as conference facilities.

The Elilly Bishoftu, currently under construction, is a four-star upscale resort which will be internationally branded. Located on the serene shores of Bishoftu Guda Lake, the resort will feature 172 keys, four food & beverage outlets, a spa, pool, gaming zone, and conference facilities. The resort is a one-hour drive from Bole Addis Ababa International Airport and less than 30 minutes from the newly planned mega airport in Bishoftu, which is set to open in 2029 with a capacity of 110 million passengers.

In addition, Aleph Hospitality will be managing two new internationally branded upper-midscale hotels which are currently under development by the owners of the successful Ramada by Wyndham Addis Ababa, also operated by Aleph Hospitality. Scheduled to open in 2026, the properties will feature 100 rooms in Addis Ababa and 128 rooms in Bishoftu.

Before the pandemic, Ethiopia’s tourism sector was thriving, contributing nearly USD 4.8 billion to GDP, with international tourist arrivals peaking at over 1.4 million. While 2020 posed significant challenges, it is projected that by 2030, tourism could once again contribute over USD 5 billion annually to GDP, with international arrivals exceeding 2 million visitors.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality says: “We have been present in Ethiopia for some years now, and our local and corporate teams are more than ready to handle the management of these four hotels. We look forward to working closely with the owners of these diverse properties, and we are happy to do our part in contributing to boost local employment and growth of Ethiopia’s tourism sector.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Aleph Hospitality.

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai with offices in Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality is the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Tailored-to-fit management solutions allow owners better control of their assets, clearer operational visibility and more contractual flexibility. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development – from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. The group has an active pipeline of over 30 hotels in the Middle East and Africa.

