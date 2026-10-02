Malawi court grants former MDF Commander Paul Valentino Phiri bail

LILONGWE-(MANA)-Former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Paul Valentino Phiri ( retired) has been granted bail by Senior Resident Magistrate Shukrani Kumbani after appearing before the Lilongwe Magistrates Court on five counts relating to alleged abuse of office and dealing in terrorist property.

The charges arise from allegations concerning his role in facilitating illegal arms trafficking in June and July 2025.

Kumbani granted Phiri bail on a MK10 million cash bond and two sureties bonded at MK20 million each, and ordered him to report to the police once every month.

He is also required to obtain ACB approval before travelling outside the country.

Phiri’s lawyer, Powell Nkhutabasa, said the former MDF commander was informed of the reasons for his detention before the defence applied for bail, which the court granted.

The case has been adjourned to November 12, 2026.