Thursday, 1 Oct 2026

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ACB arrests former MDF Commander Paul Valentino Phiri over illegal arms, terrorist property

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Jones Gadama

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), General Paul Valentino Phiri.

According to a Press Release issued by the ACB today, October1 2026, and signed by Senior Public Relations Officer Jacqueline Ngongonda, the former MDF boss has been arrested on five counts.

According to the press release, General Phiri has been arrested on five counts relating to abuse of office and dealing in terrorist property.

“The charges arise from allegations concerning his role in facilitating illegal arms trafficking in June and July 2025,” reads the press release in part.

According to the press release, General Phiri is currently being cautioned and is expected to be taken to court thereafter.

The ACB says further details will be provided as appropriate.

General Paul Valentino Phiri served as Chief of the Malawi Defence Force under the previous administration before retiring.

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Jones Gadama

Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (English) and Diplomas in Journalism and French Language. Seasoned journalist and educator with over 10 years of experience in writing feature stories, analysis, and investigative pieces on social justice, human rights, and Malawian culture. Skilled in language instruction and examination. Passionate about creating engaging content and fostering a supportive learning environment.

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