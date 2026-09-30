Ntchisi cattle theft claims driver life

NTCHISI-(Maravi Post)-A driver of a Honda Freed vehicle has been killed after being intercepted by angry villagers while allegedly transporting cattle suspected to have been stolen between Mbuyedziko and Mchetechete villages in Ntchisi.

Local media reports indicate that seven cattle were rescued, while about five others were found dead at the scene under circumstances that are yet to be fully established.

Residents who were travelling to collect cassava reportedly discovered the cattle and alerted other community members, leading to a large crowd gathering at the scene.

Some of the suspected cattle thieves managed to escape, while the driver, who was reportedly unable to flee, was attacked and killed before the vehicle was set on fire.

Ntchisi Police spokesperson Salomy Zgambo has confirmed receiving a report about the incident and said police are investigating.

The incident comes amid reports of suspected cattle theft affecting villages including Jenula, Mbuyedziko, Mchetechete, Nkhuzi, Chinkhala, Chimwala and Masimbe under Traditional Authority Kalumo.

In recent months, five cattle from Nkhuzi village were reportedly found dead in a nearby area, raising further concern among communities over suspected livestock theft.

Police investigations are expected to establish how the cattle were obtained, the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the identities of those involved.