Two Lilongwe cattle rustlers arrested for killing watchman

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe are keeping in custody two cattle rustlers over suspicion that they killed a livestock farm watchman where they also stole five heads of cattle.

The suspect identified as Gift Jailosi, 27, and Mathews Luciano, 31 were arrested on Monday, April 24, 2023 while the deceased is Simon Jentala.

Lilongwe Police Station publicist Hastings Chigalu told The Maravi Post that the on Monday, at around 02:00 hours, Lilongwe Police detectives were on vehicle patrol when they came across a Toyota Sienta vehicle registration number NE 3932 that was coming from the opposite direction.

“When the vehicle passed them, the detectives became suspicious after noticing how overloaded it was looking. This forced them to make an abrupt U-turn and started following it. Later, a cat and mouse chase started after the suspects realized that from behind, police were following them.

“The detectives chased the suspects from Amina Roundabout near Crossroads Hotel, all the way via Kamuzu Central Hospital road up to Mchesi, near Glorious Light International Church, where they were intercepted,” said Chigalu

The police publicist added, “Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered three slaughtered heads of cattle which the suspects failed to give account of.

“Few hours after taking them into custody, Randson Mwandiwa, owner of the livestock farm at Mwalimbwe Village reported to Chitedze Police Unit of the brutal murder of his watchman (named above), and the missing of five heads of cattle”.

Chigalu said the suspects then led police into a nearby graveyard where two of the five stolen cattle were kept alive, after admitting to be the ones behind the incident.

The duo will appear in court soon to face murder and theft of cattle charges.

The suspects hail from Traditional Authorities Kaphuka and Tambala in Dedza District, respectively while the deceased hailed from Makhusu Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) M’bwatalika, Lilongwe.